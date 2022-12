Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results 2022: Full list of winners

Media and Congress party workers outside the residence of party's Himachal Pradesh incharge Pratibha Singh, in Shimla, on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Congress is leading in the Assembly polls. (PTI Photo)

The Congress is poised to return to Himachal Pradesh as it leads in 40 out of 68 seats in the state, while the incumbent BJP is up in 25. Elections were held in the state on November 12. The state recorded its highest voter turnout of 75.6 per cent — marginally higher than 75.5 per cent in the last elections and 73 per cent in 2012.