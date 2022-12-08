Himachal poll results: Massive drubbing for Cong’s Asha Kumari from Dalhousie, BJP’s ‘doctor candidate’ wins in Bharmour

Even as the Congress looks all set to form the next government in Himachal Pradesh, the party’s six-time MLA Asha Kumari faced a massive drubbing from Dalhousie, trailing by over 9,700 votes against BJP’s Dhavinder Singh Thakur, till the filing of this report.

Kumari, better known as ‘Asha Rani’ in her constituency, was among the top contenders for the CM’s post in the hill state, but now even as the Congress is inching towards the magic number to form the government in the state, she is out of the race for the top post following her massive defeat from Dalhousie constituency of Chamba district.

Born into the royal clan of Sarguja of undivided Madhya Pradesh and married into the royal family of Chamba, this was the ninth electoral contest for Kumari from Dalhousie (erstwhile Banikhet). In 2017, Kumari, who is also the niece of six-time CM late Virbhadra Singh, had defeated BJP’s Thakur by a wafer-thin margin of 556 votes only.

Of five constituencies in Chamba district, BJP is set to win three and Congress two, as per the trends till now.

From tribal constituency Bharmour, BJP’s first-timer Dr Janak Raj (43), a neurosurgeon who resigned from his government job to contest elections, has defeated Thakur Singh Bharmouri (75), five-time MLA and former Congress minister, by 5,172 votes. Both are from Gaddi community and belong to the same clan. From this seat, BJP had dropped its sitting MLA Jiya Lal Kapoor and given a ticket to fresh face Dr Janak Raj.

In Chamba constituency, consisting of the main town of Chamba known for its ancient temples and heritage, Congress’s Neeraj Nayar has defeated BJP’s Neelam Nayyar by over 7700 votes. BJP faced rebel trouble from Chamba after the party had changed its candidate last-minute. Earlier, the ticket was announced for Indira but later the party changed the candidate and announced the name of Neelam Nayyar instead. Indira, who contested as an independent, polled 2,416 votes.

A nail-biting finish is on the cards for Bhattiyat, a constituency that was ravaged by flash floods this year, where Congress’s Kuldeep Singh Pathania is leading against BJP’s sitting MLA Bikram Singh by 1,437 votes only. Both BJP and Congress candidates have witnessed a considerable dent in their vote share with an independent candidate, Nirmal Singh, also polling over 7,000 votes.

Advertisement

From Churah, which has a sizeable Muslim population, BJP’s sitting MLA Hans Raj has managed a victory again over Congress’s first-timer Yashwant Singh by 2,642 votes.