Himachal poll body issues warning to state BJP chief for personal remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Himachal election department issues another notice to BJP state president over remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Himachal BJP president Satpal Satti (Express photo by Lalit Kumar/File)

Three days after the Election Commission issued orders barring Himachal Pradesh BJP president Satpal Singh Satti from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday and Sunday, the District Election Officer (DEO) in Una on Monday issued a warning to Satti for his recent speech where he passed personal remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

During an election rally at Bhanjal in Una district on April 13, Satti had made derogatory remarks against Gandhi’s personal life.

Satti had said, “…Pradhan mantri kithe banna jis bande da vyah hee na ho paya jo apni amma nu dulhan nahi le ke aa paya, o pradhan mantri pad dega leya karke. Us Aadmi ki aesi kaaviliyat he nahi hai… (Rahul Gandhi, who couldn’t be married, couldn’t get a daughter-in-law for his mother, will he become the prime minister? That man is incapable of it…).”

On Monday, a statement from the state election department said, “Warning has been issued by DEO, Una to Sh. Satpal Satti to refrain from criticism of all aspects of private lives of leaders and workers of other political parties.”

Satti had been barred from campaigning on Saturday and Sunday due to his speech in Ramshehar in Solan district on April 13, where Satti had referred to a purported Facebook post to use the word “ma……d” in the context of Gandhi.

