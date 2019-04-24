Satpal Satti again: Will chop off hands of those who raise a finger at PM

Fresh from a campaign ban, Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti courted another controversy on Wednesday after he said that anyone who dares to raise a finger towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have their hands chopped off.

Advertising

Satti made the remarks while addressing a rally in Mandi district. “Modi ji ki taraf agar koi ungli uthayega, hum log uski baaju kaat kar ke haath mein pakda denge. (If anyone dares to raise a finger at PM Modi, we will chop off his hands),” ANI quoted Satti as saying.

The Election Commission had barred Satti from campaigning for 48 hours last week due to his speech in Ramshehar in Solan district on April 13, where he had cited a purported Facebook post to use the word “ma……d” while referring to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

On Monday, the District Election Officer (DEO) in Una issued a fresh warning to Satti for another speech at Bhanjal where he passed personal remarks against the Congress president.

Advertising

“Pradhan mantri kithe banna jis bande da vyah hee na ho paya jo apni amma nu dulhan nahi le ke aa paya, o pradhan mantri pad dega leya karke. Us Aadmi ki aesi kaaviliyat he nahi hai (Rahul Gandhi, who couldn’t get married, couldn’t get a daughter-in-law for his mother, will he become the prime minister? That man is incapable of it),” Satti had said.

A statement from the state election department said, “Warning has been issued by DEO, Una to Sh. Satpal Satti to refrain from criticism of all aspects of private lives of leaders and workers of other political parties.”