Himachal: Govt scheme beneficiaries may have to raise BJP flag on their houses

The 8.5 lakh families that have benefitted from the central and state government schemes in Himachal Pradesh will be approached by the BJP under the “Mera Parivar, Bhajapa Parivar” campaign, to put up the BJP flag over their houses and show support for the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Under the nation-wide campaign that was launched by the BJP on Tuesday, the five crore BJP workers and supporters in the country will have to put BJP’s flag at their houses to show support for the party for the Lok Sabha polls. The campaign will go on till March 2.

However, in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP has been quite vocal about using the campaign to gain the support of beneficiaries of government schemes in the Parliamentary elections.

Talking to The Indian Express, state BJP president Satpal Singh said, “In Himachal Pradesh, 8.5 lakh families have benefitted from the schemes of the BJP government in the state and the centre. In the coming days, our party workers will reach out to all 8.5 lakh families to request for support in the Lok Sabha elections.”

“We will distribute pamphlets to the beneficiaries about the works done by the BJP. Our party has supported them (the 8.5 lakh families) through various schemes so we will ask them to support us too, and put up the party flag at their houses to show the support,” he said.

Slamming the campaign, Mukesh Agnihotri, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, had said on Monday, “It’s a shame that they (the BJP) have stooped so low that they are now launching a campaign to use the government schemes that were propelled with government funding, for political mileage. This is an absolute misuse of government funds.”