Himachal election department issues another notice to BJP state chief over remarks on Rahul Gandhi

A day after District Election Officer in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan issued a notice to BJP president Satpal Singh Satti for using derogatory remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi during an election speech, the Assistant Returning Officer in Amb, Una district, on Wednesday issued a notice to Satti for making personal remarks against Gandhi.

Satti has been given 48 hours to reply to the notice, which has been issued for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Torul S Raveesh, the Assistant Returning Officer in Amb, took note of a speech made by Satti at Bhanjal in Una district, during an election rally on Sunday, where Satti, as per the notice, made “derogatory remarks against the personal life of the leader of a political party (Rahul Gandhi), which was recorded by the Video Surveillance Team”.

About Rahul Satti had said, “…Pradhan mantri kithe banna jis bande da vyah hee na ho paya jo apni amma nu dulhan nahi le ke aa paya, o pradhan mantri pad dega leya karke. Us Aadmi ki aesi kaaviliyat he nahi hai… (Rahul Gandhi, who couldn’t be married, couldn’t get a daughter-in-law for his mother, will he become the prime minister? That man is incapable of it…).”

The notice cited the rules as per the Model Code of Conduct, to be followed by the political parties, which mention that “criticism of other political parties and candidates should be restricted only to their policies, programs, past records and works… Parties and candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders and workers of other parties.”

Satti was not available for comment.