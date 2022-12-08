scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Himachal election: After Delhi battering, Congress looks to save face, BJP to nose ahead

With the Congress making fewer changes, it is the BJP that fears the impact of rebels the most, and in days leading up to the results, both sides had started sending out feelers to them.

With victory margins likely to be narrow, both BJP and Congress will be keeping an eye on how Independents perform. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

THE EXIT polls confirmed what has been the story of this Himachal Pradesh election – a neck-and-neck race between the BJP and Congress for the 68 seats in the state, with the Aam Aadmi Party’s challenge fizzling out as it diverted its energies to Gujarat.

Read |Congress faces an existential crisis in city that was once its bastion

On counting day, it might therefore come down to the rebels, many of whom entered the race from both sides after being denied tickets. With the Congress making fewer changes, it is the BJP that fears the impact of rebels the most, and in days leading up to the results, both sides had started sending out feelers to them.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur enjoying ‘golgappas’ at The Ridge in Shimla on Wednesday. (PTI)

A BJP win would make history, as Himachal Pradesh has never voted a party back to power again since the 1980s. A defeat would bust its confidence regarding digging itself out of any hole on the strength of Narendra Modi’s popularity. True to its style of campaigning, the BJP spared no big guns in its arsenal, even as the PM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were occupied with poll-bound Gujarat.

A Congress win would prove a life-saver for the party that was trounced in the civic poll results in Delhi on Wednesday, and which is set to perform worse than last time in Gujarat. A loss would be debilitating, with the nascent fissures in the Congress state unit set to rise to the surface again. Bharat Jodo Yatri Rahul Gandhi stayed away from the contest, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took up the reins too little, too late.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Winter Session of Parlia...Premium
UPSC Key- December 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Winter Session of Parlia...
MCD elections: AAP wins, BJP out but not down in DelhiPremium
MCD elections: AAP wins, BJP out but not down in Delhi
RBI hikes key interest rate by 35 bps: what does this mean?Premium
RBI hikes key interest rate by 35 bps: what does this mean?
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-12-2022 at 03:44:34 am
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: Rare Unity

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close