High voter turnout in first phase proof of change of govt in Bengal: J P Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda Wednesday claimed that the high percentage of polling in the first phase of assembly elections is proof of an imminent change of government in West Bengal and thanked the Election Commission (EC) for holding peaceful elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Hooghly’s Dhaniakhali, Nadda said, “The high percentage of voting in the first phase is a clear indication that people are looking for a change. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is concerned as the elections were peaceful and her party’s goons could not have a field day.”

The first phase election in Bengal on March 27 recorded 84.63 per cent voting.

Nadda also slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government over rising incidents of violence against women. He also took a jibe at TMC’s slogan of ‘Maa, Mati, Manush’ (mother, land and people) while referring to the recent death of 82-year-old Sova Majumdar.

“Cases of human trafficking, acid attacks, domestic violence and unsolved rape are the highest in the state. This shows the condition of mothers and daughters in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee does not have the respect for them. The death of Majumdar, who was injured when her son was being beaten up, reflects this situation,” said Nadda.

The BJP claimed that the 82-year-old woman, a party worker’s mother, succumbed to her injuries which she suffered during an attack by Trinamool Congress supporters in Nimta of North 24 Parganas district last month. The TMC, on its part, has dubbed the allegations as baseless.

Nadda also criticised the state government for imposing a curfew during the Ram Temple foundation stone ceremony last year. Later, Nadda also held a road show in Hooghly and Howrah districts.