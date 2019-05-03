Here to bring change, not to take revenge: Digvijay Chautala

(Written by Naresh Kaushik)

Digvijay Chautala, the Jannayak Janata Party candidate from the Jat-dominated Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency, says his party will fight for change and only a party with a progressive mindset will rule the country. A member of one of the state’s most influential political families, which saw a vertical split last year, Digvijay is pitted against BJP’s sitting MP Ramesh Chander Kaushik and former chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The JJP candidate held the erstwhile Hooda-led Congress government responsible for putting his grandfather and INLD president Om Prakash Chautala and his father Ajay Chautala behind bars in connection with a teachers’ recruitment scam.

However, he said, “We are here to bring change, not to take revenge.”

Speaking to PTI on phone from Sonipat, Digvijay rejected the opposition’s charges that he is in the fray to make a dent in the Congress’s vote share as part of a secret deal with the BJP.

“Those who are terrified of the JJP’s potential are spreading this rumour. I would like to say to such political parties and their leaders that times have changed, those practising positive and progressive politics and not divisive politics will rule the country,” he said.

Asked if he felt any pressure in the contest against Hooda — one of Haryana’s tallest Jat leaders, Digvijay, also a Jat, said, “No, there is no pressure. I have been an athlete and I am taking this election as a challenge. I have faith in the strength of my party workers and in God.”

“The people are God for me here. I am confident that they will do justice,” he added.

Sonipat is one of Haryana’s three Jat-dominated seats, besides Rohtak and Hisar.

Hitting out at the ruling BJP, Digvijay alleged that the party has divided Haryana along the caste lines. “The BJP is a party which is damaging the social fabric. In Haryana, it disturbed the harmony between Jats and non-Jats. There were riots thrice in the state during its rule, property worth crores was destroyed and a developed state was dragged far behind,” he said.

Speaking about the Jat quota stir, the JJP candidate said, “The BJP started the fire and the Congress, led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, added fuel to it. The Congress will have to pay the price for this in the elections.”

Digvijay also lashed out at the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), from which he, his father and elder brother Dushyant were expelled last year, saying the party is “finished”. “It will be a big deal if the party bags more than three per cent votes in Lok Sabha elections. The party is finished; its candidates will lose their deposits,” he said.

“The party (INLD) no longer has any connection with the people and this will become the reason for its defeat. After Devi Lal (founder of INLD) passed away and OP Chautala went to jail, the party’s leadership was hijacked by the wrong people,” he said.

Digvijay said the JJP, which was floated by Dushyant in December last year after he fell out with his uncle and INLD secretary general Abhay Chautala, would now take Devi Lal’s legacy forward. “It is now the JJP’s responsibility to take forward the legacy of Devi Lalji and people see him in party leader Dushyant. He is a leader with a spotless reputation and progressive thinking,” he said.

Dushyant, the sitting Hisar MP, is seeking re-election from the seat as JJP candidate.

Digvijay made his electoral debut in the Jind bypolls held in January this year. He finished second, while the INLD was pushed to the fifth spot.

Speaking about his vision for Haryana, Digvijay said if his party is voted to power, it will introduce new sports and education policies in the state.

The fledgling JJP has forged an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party to jointly contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, where polling will be held on May 12.

(Inputs from PTI)