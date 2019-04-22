Hemant Karkare remark: Sadhvi Pragya Thakur replies to EC, denies code violation

BJP’S BHOPAL candidate Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday replied to the showcause notice from Election Commission over her remarks on former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare, denying any violation of the model code of conduct.

She said her comments stemmed from personal experience and that she already apologised for what she said.

Addressing party workers in Bhopal on Friday, Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, had said that Karkare died because she had cursed him for “torturing” her in custody. The BJP distanced itself from the remarks, saying it was her personal stand. Later, she apologised saying she was doing so because “enemies” would benefit from her comments.

Collector and returning officer for Bhopal Sudama Khade told The Indian Express that he would forward his report based on her reply to the chief electoral officer. He said the EC would take a final call on action, if any, against her.

Thakur, who got another notice from the EC Saturday night for comments to a television channel that she was proud of her involvement in the demolition of Babri mosque, has sought time till 3 pm on Monday to reply to it, Khade said, which has been granted.

Speaking to India Today TV channel on Saturday, Thakur said, “Why should I express regret over demolition of the structure? We are proud that the structure was demolished. Absolutely. Some waste matter was lying on the temple of Ramji and we removed it. We take pride in it. Our self-respect has been awakened. A grand temple of Lord Ram will be built. I will also go to build the temple.”

On Sunday, she stuck to the comments on the demolition of Babri masjid. She told reporters that she was among those who climbed atop the structure. She said god had given her and others strength and they removed the scar on the country’s face.