Hemant Karkare remark: After Sumitra Mahajan, another BJP leader supports Pragya Thakur

Two days ago, Sumitra Mahajan had said that Karkare was a martyr because he died in line of duty but his conduct as ATS officer was not correct.

BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. (PTI/File)

After Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, another senior BJP leader accused former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare of meting inhuman treatment to Pragya Singh Thakur, the party candidate for Bhopal.

Former Rajya Sabha member Raghunandan Sharma said every individual has a fundamental right to complain if he or she was ill-treated. “In independent India can’t one share with society one’s pain if subjected to torture,’’ he said when asked about Pragya Singh’s comment on Karkare, which she had later retracted.

“If a woman who is a sanyasi is meted out barbaric, inhuman and beastly treatment, no matter how big the perpetrator is the act is condemnable,’’ Sharma told The Indian Express. He said where Karkare’s martyrdom was concerned, he deserves every bit of praise and respect, “but torturing an innocent as part of duty is not correct.’’

Sharma, who was the first to suggest Pragya Singh’s candidature against Digvijaya Singh also criticized the Election Commission for imposing a ban on her from campaigning for three days. “Those manning the EC are also human beings and are as much susceptible to any ideology as others,’’ he said alleging that the EC’s decision was not democratic.

