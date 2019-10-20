Hema Malini gives Panchkula a miss: ‘Copter trouble’

ON THE final day of campaigning, the BJP geared to put forth their best rally with their star campaigner Mathura MP Hema Malini set to reach the main parking area in Sector 16 at 1.30pm, to show support to MLA Gian Chand Gupta.

Thousands of supporters and party workers patiently waited for the ‘dream girl’ to arrive. Speaker after speaker made their way to the stage till 5 pm when district president Deepak Sharma announced that Malini could not fly out from Narwana due to some ‘technical issues’ in her helicopter.

“They could have told us this earlier. If there is a problem with her helicopter, they would already know. They only kept us here in pretence of her coming else their rally would have looked like a flop show,” said a supporter.

Another person, with his humour still intact, commented, “She is the dream girl. Ofcourse we can only see her in our dreams.”

While Deepak Sharma maintained that they did not know till after 4.30 pm if she would be able to make it or not, president of district mahila morcha, Paramjeet Kaur, said, “We knew, but we could not have declared that in the middle of the show else everybody would have left.”

Meanwhile, Gian Chand Gupta, was seen banking on national issues during his speech on Friday. “Triple talaaq was a stain on our Muslim sisters independence and the BJP got rid of it, we avenged the Pulwama terror attack, we abrogated Article 370 which was a disgrace to the unity of India.” he said.

He also talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s position at the global stage saying, “Narendera Modi, who was earlier denied a visa to the US, is now being welcomed by their President itself.”