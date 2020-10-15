Heir, there: Now Sharad Yadav daughter, on Congress ticket

Subhashini Yadav at the Congress HQ in New Delhi. (ANI)

IN A Bihar election that has seen several big names pass on the baton, Sharad Yadav’s daughter Wednesday entered the fray. With Yadav ailing and his fledgling Loktantrik Janata Dal finding no takers, Subhashini Yadav joined the Congress in Delhi — marking a full circle for her 75-year-old father’s politics built on anti-Congressism.

Subhashini could be fielded from Bihariganj in Madhepura district, her father’s pocketborough. Sources said the Congress could also give a ticket to former BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv.

An MBA, Subhashini told The Indian Express, “Whatever my father’s ideology is my ideology… My father has been in the Mahagathbandhan since 2017.”

The Congress has already fielded CLP leader Sadanand Singh’s son Shubhanand Mukesh from Kahalgaon and sitting MLA Awadhesh Kumar Singh’s son Shashi Shekhar Singh from his Wazirganj seat. Ex-MLA Aditya Singh’s daughter-in-law Nitu Kumari is the party candidate from Hisua.

“All parties have a tinge of dynasty,” as JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi puts it.

RJD

Lalu Prasad’s sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav, standing from Raghopur and Hasanpur, respectively, lead the list.

RJD state chief Jagadanand Singh’s son Sudhakar has been fielded from his father’s bastion Ramgarh. And vice-president Shivanand Tiwari has secured a ticket for son Rahul from Shahpur Buxar. The daughter of former Union minister Jai Prakash Narain Yadav, Divya Prakash, is contesting from Tarapu, while Chetan Anand, son of former MP couple Lovely Anand and Anand Mohan Singh, is standing from Sheohar.

JD(U)-BJP

Shreyasi Singh, the daughter of ex-Union minister Digvijay Singh, will contest from Jamui on a BJP ticket. The JD(U) has fielded Panchayati Raj Minister Kapil Dev Kamat’s daughter-in-law Meena from Babubarh, and sitting JD(U) MLA Janardan Manjhi’s son Jayant from Amarpur. The Kesariya JD(U) candidate is Shalini Mishra, the daughter of veteran CPI leader Kamla Mishra Madhukar.

And then there is former JD(U) leader Vinod Kumar Choudhary’s “UK-returned” daughter Pushpam Priya Choudhary, with self-floated ‘Plurals Party’.

