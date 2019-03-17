Head of AAP’s SC/ST wing quits over LS candidate list

Barely five months after he joined AAP in the presence of CM Arvind Kejriwal, its SC/ST wing head Karm Singh Karma quit the party, decrying it for not including a single Valmiki in its list of Lok Sabha candidates.

A fortnight ago, he had presided over a mahapanchayat in Karol Bagh, where a resolution was passed demanding a ticket for a Dalit candidate.

When contacted, Karma said he was disappointed with “AAP not fielding a Valmiki from the north west constituency, which had Rakhi Birla as candidate in 2014”. Valmikis are a sub-caste of Dalits, and Karma said they form around 17.5% of the city’s Dalit population.

Asked if he wanted a ticket, he said he had been told he will not be fielded. “It is not about me. It’s about promises made by AAP. Last time, every AAP candidate except Rakhi fared poorly. This time also our community wanted a Valmiki,” Karma said, adding he was open to supporting Congress if it fields a Valmiki face.