‘He is a shameless PM’: Mamata’s retort to Modi over his ‘TMC MLAs will join BJP’ remark

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that about 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs were in touch with him and would switch sides once the BJP wins the Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called him “shameless” and that his candidature should be cancelled for encouraging horse-trading during elections.

Advertising

Addressing an election rally at Bhadreswar in Hooghly district, she described Modi’s remarks as “unconstitutional” and said, “Yesterday he came here to hold election rallies. He said that about 40 MLAs are in touch with him. He is a shameless Prime Minister. A Prime Minister is encouraging horse-trading. His party is not like our party. His party is full of thieves which functions only on money. Our party functions on the sacrifices of our party workers. I have no worries. If one worker leaves then I will create one lakh more workers. For this reason, his candidature must be cancelled.”

“Holding a constitutional position, he is violating the constitution by making unconstitutional statements. He has no right to remain the PM,” Banerjee said.

Addressing a public meeting in Sreerampur, Modi took a swipe at Banerjee. “Didi, when the results come on May 23, the lotus (BJP) will be everywhere and your MLAs will leave you. Forty of your MLAs are in touch with me even today. Didi, it will be difficult for you to survive now,” he had said.

Advertising

Accusing the PM of “horse-trading,” the party has written a letter to the Election Commission alleging a violation of model code. Referring to his remarks, the letter read, “The PM is using this lie to influence and persuade the voters and using this lie to persuade the voters. You are thus requested to ask PM Narendra Modi for evidence in support of his statement, failing which his nomination should be cancelled for violation of the Model Code of Conduct .”

Reacting to PM Modi’s remarks, TMC leader Derek O’Brien said the party would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission with charges of “horse trading” against the BJP.

“Expiry Babu PM, let’s get this straight. Nobody will go with you. Not even one councillor. Are you election campaigning or horse trading! Your expiry date is near. Today, we are complaining to the Election Commission. Charging you with horse trading,” he tweeted.