HC judge recuses from hearing Hardik Patel’s plea in rioting case

In July last year, a sessions court had sentenced Hardik to two years’ imprisonment for rioting and arson in Visnagar town in 2015, when the Patidar quota stir started gaining momentum in the state. Due to the conviction by the court, Patel was barred from contesting elections, as per the Supreme Court order.

Hardik Patel (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar/ File)

A Gujarat High Court judge on Wednesday recused himself from hearing a petition of Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel, seeking a stay on his conviction in a 2015 rioting case.

“Not before me,” Justice R P Dholaria said while recusing himself.

Hardik joined the Congress at a rally in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, where he expressed his willingness to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Therefore, the Patidar leader had moved the High Court, seeking a stay on the conviction. Though the High Court granted him bail and suspended his two-year sentence in August last year, his conviction was not stayed by
the court.

