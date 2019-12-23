Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Hazaribagh Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Hazaribagh Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

hazaribagh Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajit Kumar Mehta IND 0 12th Pass 42 Thirty-Nine Lakh+ / 0 Binod Kumar Singh BSP 0 8th Pass 58 Thirty-Five Lakh+ / 0 Chitranjan Prasad Gupta IND 1 8th Pass 39 Eleven Lakh+ / 0 Dr. Ramchandra Prasad INC 0 12th Pass 58 Six Crore+ / Three Lakh+ Jailal Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 54 One Lakh+ / 0 Manish Jaiswal BJP 1 Graduate 54 Twenty-Seven Crore+ / Five Crore+ Mukesh Kumar LJP 1 12th Pass 46 Nine Crore+ / 0 Munna Singh JVM(P) 4 12th Pass 44 Nineteen Crore+ / Three Crore+ Nadeem Khan All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 12th Pass 29 One Crore+ / Seventy Lakh+ Prakash Kumar Paswan IND 0 12th Pass 33 Thirty-Nine Lakh+ / 0 Prayag Prasad NCP 0 8th Pass 54 Ninety-Six Lakh+ / Eighty Thousand+ Rameshwar Ram Kushwaha AIFB 0 Graduate 49 Eight Lakh+ / 0 Santosh Kumar Mehta Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 5 Post Graduate 27 Two Lakh+ / Thirteen Thousand+ Shakti Kumar Paswan IND 1 12th Pass 30 Thirty Lakh+ / 0 Snehlata Devi IND 0 10th Pass 51 Sixty-Nine Thousand+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

Check here all the details about Hazaribagh Assembly Elections Results.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd