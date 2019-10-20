‘Having two-three CM faces is not a crime’, says Vijay Goel

The Aam Aadmi Party is counting on its work for a poll win, but there doesn’t seem to be clarity on what the BJP has to offer to the Delhi voter.

Advertising

The advantage of BJP coming to power in Delhi is that we are already in the Centre and MCDs, so this will ensure total coordination. Central schemes AAP hasn’t implemented will be rolled out. It’s better if an auto has all three wheels of the same company.

Second is checking pollution, where Delhi government has not done any work — the work they are showing has all been done either by the Centre, like building eastern or western peripheral expressways, or by MCDs. Plus Modi’s charisma is there, which means governance, bold decisions… People believe in us because they know that when Modi promises something, he does it.

You refer to the Centre’s ‘good governance’ model but MCDs have consistently battled a perception of being corrupt.

Advertising

If there is corruption or red tapism in MCD, it is not from today. We are correcting it by bringing in reforms like self-certification for layout plans online and biometric system for attendance.

Recently, during an outreach programme in unauthorised colonies, leaders from your party were involved in verbal and physical spats. Doesn’t this betray infighting?

My party is the most disciplined party, what you are talking are minor incidents. When the family is big, such small things happen. In AAP, 50 people left due to their dictatorial attitude. At least no one is leaving us.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh has targeted the Delhi BJP for having several contenders for the CM post.

Having two-three CM faces is not a crime, it is not wrong. We have so far not decided whether we will project a CM face or not, so there is no reason for disputes.

What’s your opinion on whether or not the party should go with a CM face?

It doesn’t matter to the public because people will vote on Modi’s administration and governance. Because they know he’s the one who will get work done.

You recently held a protest claiming the CM’s remarks on healthcare were anti-Purvanchali, but in 2014, you had said in Parliament that inflow of migrants into Delhi needs to be checked and infrastructure in other states needs to be upgraded. What changed from then to now?

I never demanded stopping anyone from coming to Delhi; I just said these people come because of compulsion. If there is development there, they will not have to come here. SRCC or Hindu College franchisee should be opened in every state, I have talked regarding this to the chairman. If there’s an SRCC in Bihar, a person from there won’t come here… Like we have opened AIIMS, these trusts can also open colleges all over India.

You’ve spoken about good governance, but BJP’s rallies have been centred around Article 370, NRC, the ‘tukde tukde gang’.

These are also our agendas but that doesn’t mean local issues are not important. I was the first one to say the next election will be fought on pollution…

Many people are now getting electricity for free. What will be your stand on this if you come to power?

We will not give subsidy but create such an environment that electricity is cheaper. People will take free benefits but still vote as per their wish — what is Kejriwal doing other than buying votes through this?

Manoj Tiwari has been vocal on NRC, but you have so far not commented on it. Is it his individual push or the party’s standpoint in Delhi?

It is the party’s stand that illegal infiltrators like Bangladeshis should be out.

But implementation of NRC has seen issues in Assam.

In demonetisation, too, people saw the intention. People knew that Modi ji’s intention was to kill black money. They were in the queue but did not panic despite the Congress’s efforts. Similarly, there can be ten mistakes in implementation of NRC but my party is clear we will bring a Citizen Amendment Bill and through NRC, we will identify illegal infiltrators. It is the National Register of Citizens, not Assam Register of Citizens.

Advertising

You have been the DUSU president and were active during the Emergency, but your party’s statements on JNU are very critical of the protest culture.

One should (protest) but it shouldn’t be anti-national.