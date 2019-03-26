Have to save country from communal forces: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls. A former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Farooq is seeking a fourth term to Lok Sabha from Srinagar.

The National Conference has fielded candidates for three of the six parliamentary constituencies in J&K. Former Speaker of J&K Assembly Mohammad Akbar Lone has been fielded from Baramulla in north Kashmir and retired J&K High Court judge Justice Hasnain Masoodi from the Anantnag constituency in south Kashmir.

The party’s election plank is “saving the special status” of the state vis-a-vis the challenge to Article 35A and Article 370.

In the run-up to the polls, the NC has sharpened its attack on the Centre and PM Narendra Modi. In a rally on Monday, party vice-president Omar Abdullah asserted that the “principal task” is to protect the state’s special status and added that the party has fielded suitable candidates who “will ensure that the voice of people is heard in the Parliament.”

He also targeted former Anantnag MP Mehbooba Mufti for not raising the state’s concerns in Parliament and said, “We saw such candidates who failed to highlight issues concerning our state in the top most House of people, on the contrary they spoke of New Delhi in Kashmir.”

Farooq was accompanied by Omar and other senior leaders at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. After filing his papers, he said, “We have to save our country from communal forces. Our fight is against communal forces.”

Three nominations were filed on Monday for elections to the Srinagar constituency that goes to polls on April 18. BJP’s Sheikh Khalid Jehangir and Nazir Ahmad Lone of Rashtriya Jan Kranti Party also filed their nominations.

Meanwhile, 14 candidates filed their nominations for Baramulla constituency, including Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir (Congress), Mohammed Maqbool War (BJP), Abdul Quyoom Wani (PDP) and Mohammad Akbar Lone (NC).