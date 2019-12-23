Hatia (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Hatia Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Hatia Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Hatia (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

hatia Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abdullah Ajhar Ansari IUML 0 Graduate 34 Four Thousand+ / 0 Abhimanu Kumar Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (Ulgulan) 0 Graduate 28 Forty-Seven Lakh+ / Fifteen Lakh+ Aenul Haque JD(U) 1 12th Pass 52 One Crore+ / Thirty-Eight Lakh+ Ainul Ansari IND 2 12th Pass 30 Fifty-Seven Lakh+ / 0 Ajay Nath Shahdeo INC 0 Post Graduate 49 Thirteen Crore+ / Twelve Lakh+ Alok Sharan Prasad AAP 0 Post Graduate 46 One Crore+ / Nine Lakh+ Ammarul Hoda SP 0 12th Pass 41 Nine Lakh+ / Twenty-Three Thousand+ Anuj Kumar Sharma IND 0 Graduate 47 Thirty-Eight Lakh+ / 0 Arun Tiwari IND 0 Literate 60 Fifty-Three Lakh+ / Seventy-Nine Thousand+ Bharat Kanshi AJSU Party 1 Graduate Professional 34 Thirty-Six Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Dr. Basavi Kiro IND 2 Doctorate 54 Thirty Lakh+ / 0 Mintu Paswan SUCI(C) 1 Post Graduate 35 Eighty-Two Thousand+ / 0 Navin Jaiswal BJP 1 12th Pass 47 Five Crore+ / One Crore+ Niranjan Kumar Mahto IND 0 8th Pass 36 One Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Rajendra Prasad Sahu Sadan Vikas Party 1 Doctorate 62 One Crore+ / Four Lakh+ Shobha Yadav JVM(P) 0 Graduate 45 Twelve Crore+ / Forty Lakh+ Sri Bhagwan Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 56 Forty-Three Lakh+ / 0 Subhash Munda CPI(M) 1 10th Pass 30 Eighty-Seven Lakh+ / Four Lakh+ Swastika Kumari Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 12th Pass 30 Forty-Three Lakh+ / Thirty-Four Lakh+ Urmila Yadav Nagrik Adhikar Party 0 10th Pass 47 Twenty-Seven Lakh+ / 0 Vijay Singh IND 1 Illiterate 38 Twenty-One Lakh+ / Five Lakh+ Yadram Sahu IND 0 10th Pass 36 Thirty-Two Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

Check here all the details about Hatia Assembly Elections Results.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd