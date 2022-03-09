Hathras (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Hathras (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Hathras (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Hari Shankar Mahor. The Hathras (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Hathras Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

hathras (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajit Kumar IND 1 Graduate 26 Rs 9,71,452 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anjula Singh Mahaur BJP 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 4,51,09,357 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Braj Mohan Rahi SP 1 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 61,04,728 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra Singh SHS 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Sai IND 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 7,20,202 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kishan Singh AAP 0 12th Pass 67 Rs 40,40,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuldeep Kumar Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 25 Rs 1,73,981 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ratn Singh Peace Party 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 4,30,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjeev Kumar BSP 3 Graduate 42 Rs 1,23,18,238 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,50,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Son Pal Jan Adhikar Party 0 Literate 76 Rs 8,22,500 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sonu Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 19,01,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Chand IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 26,62,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Udayveer IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 13,60,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vevi Dhangar Lok Dal 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 4,06,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Hathras Sc candidate of from Hari Shankar Mahor Uttar Pradesh. Hathras (sc) Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Hathras Sc candidate of from Genda Lal Chaudhary Uttar Pradesh. Hathras (sc) Election Result 2012

hathras (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Genda Lal Chaudhary BSP 0 Graduate 60 Rs 1,10,88,304 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,73,740 ~ 29 Lacs+ Anuj Kumar RSBP 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 29,80,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brahm Pal Singh RSPS 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Hori Lal IND 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 26,773 ~ 26 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Lala Ram MD 1 Post Graduate 60 Rs 13,11,500 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Kumar RLM 0 Graduate 45 Rs 57,00,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Net Ram Singh ASP 0 Others 72 Rs 74,20,000 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Onkar Prasad LD 0 Graduate 40 Rs 32,00,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar BJP 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 27,78,914 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Raj Jivan INC 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 1,24,750 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajni Diler IND 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 55,32,983 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Narayarh SP 1 10th Pass 42 Rs 4,22,234 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rishi Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 4,80,900 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tulsi Das Satsangi IND 0 10th Pass 70 Rs 10,21,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Hathras (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Hathras (sc) Assembly is also given here..