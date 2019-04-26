Hate speech: EC censures Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria

THE ELECTION Commission (EC) has censured BJP leader and Rajasthan’s Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria for his hate speech at a public meeting near Udaipur on April 13.

Speaking at a public meeting in Jhadol, Kataria said, “Partition was done on the basis of population. The areas dominated by Muslim population became Pakistan and those dominated by Hindus became Hindustan. At the time of partition, Hindustan had 9 per cent Muslim population which has risen to 19 per cent. In Pakistan, there were 12 per cent Hindus but now they have been reduced to mere 2 per cent.” He said while Muslims have 12 children, Hindus have two, and the country will again be divided after 70 years if this situation continues.

Kataria was issued a showcause notice by the Udaipur District Electoral Officer on April 15 for prima facie violating the Model Code of Conduct, which states that no party or candidate should say anything to aggravate communal, linguistic or religious differences.

In his response, the BJP leader denied making the above statement, but the Commission decided that he had indeed violated the MCC and censured him for his conduct. The EC order further stated that the Commission expects Kataria to be more “circumspect” in his speeches in future and any further violations will invite “stern action”.