Hata (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Hata (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats.

The Hata Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Pawan Kumar. The Hata seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Assembly election 2017 won by Hata candidate of from Pawan Kumar Uttar Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Hata candidate of from Radheshyam Uttar Pradesh. Hata Election Result 2012

hata Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Radheshyam SP 3 Graduate 48 Rs 1,04,52,123 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,81,984 ~ 3 Lacs+ Anil Kumar PRBD 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 12,83,500 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anshuman SBSP 0 Graduate 46 Rs 48,87,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Awadhesh RJD 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmendra LPSP 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 77,000 ~ 77 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Farinder IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 70,599 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaiprakash IJP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jamwanti IND 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 24,61,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 2,60,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Jaswant Alias Atul BJP 3 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 2,04,64,548 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Kashinath PECP 0 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 18,74,02,548 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 9,16,03,258 ~ 9 Crore+ Mahendar IND 1 Literate 46 Rs 31,08,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Mahendra JKP 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 2,63,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munna Chauhan JPS 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 20,18,829 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naveen Kumar Srivastava IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 10,63,274 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pawan Kumar IND 9 Graduate 42 Rs 35,66,362 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 21,21,625 ~ 21 Lacs+ Premshankar IND 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 40,19,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Rajdeo IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 43,000 ~ 43 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumar ARVP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 5,31,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Ram Ashish RLM 0 10th Pass 0 Rs 10,85,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Niwas JD(U) 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 60,46,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 8,18,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Ramashrya INC 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 75,37,148 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sabit Ali LJP 0 10th Pass 31 Rs 5,10,700 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay Kumar LD 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 3,45,794 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virender BSP 0 Graduate 33 Rs 5,81,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vivekanand NCP 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 73,07,000 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

