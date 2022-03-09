Hastinapur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Hastinapur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Hastinapur (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Dinesh. The Hastinapur (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Hastinapur Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

hastinapur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Archana Gautam INC 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 31,05,861 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 17,75,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Dinesh BJP 4 8th Pass 45 Rs 2,88,64,656 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 47,96,416 ~ 47 Lacs+ Himanshu Siddharth Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 1 Post Graduate 31 Rs 3,25,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mamta Bhartiya Veer Dal 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 92,705 ~ 92 Thou+ / Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Sanjeev Kumar BSP 1 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 13,71,05,000 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 5,81,051 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Yogesh Verma SP 32 12th Pass 53 Rs 5,97,19,067 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 81,26,767 ~ 81 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Hastinapur Sc candidate of from Dinesh Uttar Pradesh. Hastinapur (sc) Election Result 2017

hastinapur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dinesh BJP 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 1,79,10,787 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 82,95,479 ~ 82 Lacs+ Duryodhan Bahujan Mukti Party 0 5th Pass 65 Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kusum RLD 0 5th Pass 30 Rs 27,52,813 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prabhu Dayal SP 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 1,47,67,260 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Party 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 5,000 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogesh Verma BSP 5 12th Pass 48 Rs 2,68,75,816 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 78,37,052 ~ 78 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Hastinapur Sc candidate of from Prabhu Dayal Uttar Pradesh. Hastinapur (sc) Election Result 2012

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Hastinapur (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Hastinapur (sc) Assembly is also given here..