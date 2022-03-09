Hasanpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Hasanpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Hasanpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Mahender Singh Khadakvanshi. The Hasanpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Hasanpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Hasanpur candidate of from Mahender Singh Khadakvanshi Uttar Pradesh. Hasanpur Election Result 2017

hasanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mahender Singh Khadakvanshi BJP 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 76,01,050 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ganga Saran BSP 0 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 1,30,80,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Indrajeet Apna Desh Party 0 Literate 36 Rs 3,41,600 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamal Akhtar SP 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 2,66,80,375 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Leela Devi Rashtriya Janhit Sangharsh Party 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahaveer RLD 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 24,93,500 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 2,30,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Naushad Ali All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 59,80,000 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Rajendra Singh IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 49,63,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijaypal RPI(A) 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 31,80,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay Agarwal Rashtriya Lokraj Party 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 38,40,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Hasanpur candidate of from Kamal Akhtar Uttar Pradesh. Hasanpur Election Result 2012

hasanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kamal Akhtar SP 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 1,05,19,377 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 70,145 ~ 70 Thou+ Ashok Kumar JKP 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 59,12,445 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Atar Singh RLNP 0 8th Pass 27 Rs 1,28,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bablu Singh PBSD 0 5th Pass 31 Rs 49,000 ~ 49 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Budhiya INC 0 Literate 48 Rs 12,89,698 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chaman Singh NBEP 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 60,23,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chanda IVD 0 Literate 47 Rs 51,600 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gangasaran BSP 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 67,22,200 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 2,06,931 ~ 2 Lacs+ Mahendra BJP 0 5th Pass 40 Rs 45,75,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Mohammad Zaki RLM 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 3,38,830 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nafis Saifi MD 1 Literate 46 Rs 39,08,500 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 21,00,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar Savita Asankhya Samaj Party 0 5th Pass 36 Rs 3,22,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajpal ARVP 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 16,53,388 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ Santosh Kumar IJP 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 1,75,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarvesh Kumar RPD 0 Graduate 44 Rs 1,05,60,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

