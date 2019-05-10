Haryana: Women real issue in family name vs US-returned entrant contest

In the dusty lanes of Bigowa village in Haryana’s Bhiwani district, where most women have dupattas wrapped tightly around their faces, and the men sit around smoking hookah, Swati Yadav stands out.

Advertising

Dressed in a salwar-kameez and sneakers, an Apple watch on her wrist to count her daily steps, and a few fading blonde streaks in her straight hair, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate for Bhiwani-Mahendragarh parliamentary seat seems aspirational to the crowd gathered to listen to the 30-year-old at the panchayat building.

But the director of Haryana’s Euro Group of Schools, who has spent the last decade studying and working in the US, seems at ease as village elders welcome the ‘Haryana ki beti’ with shawls — @HaryanaKiBetii is also her Twitter handle — and youth record her videos on their phones.

“Karoron ki naukri chod kar yahan aayi hoon aapke liye (I have left a job that paid me crores to serve you),” she declares amid applause. She goes on to talk about bringing Wi-Fi, technology, and better healthcare and education to Haryana’s villages, and urges people to vote for “Dushyant bhai (Dushyant Chautala)”, the 31-year-old JJP founder and Hisar MP. “Chhappal pe mohar lagayiega (Press the slipper button),” she says, as she takes off in her Audi car for her next campaign destination.

Advertising

“I was in the US when the December 16 Delhi gangrape happened. That was the first time I felt I needed to go back to my roots. I have been here for one-and-a-half years, and I see people struggling for basic necessities. Also, there is a huge need for educated people in politics,” says Yadav, who left for the US at the age of 17, and holds a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering from Clemson University and an MBA from Georgia Tech University.

Women and youth are her “main audience”, Yadav says, and believes her experience with “working in technology and Obamacare in the US” will help her bring change in Haryana.

“Women are so frustrated here. They do everything. Men smoke hookahs, there are so many drunk men on the streets. Women don’t have access to education, employment, and that is also the reason why such few of them join politics,” says Yadav, the lone woman candidate among the seven fielded by the JJP. Its ally, the Aam Aadmi Party, is contesting the remaining three seats in the state. Of the 223 candidates in the fray for Haryana’s 10 seats, only 11 are women.

In Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat, that came into existence after the 2008 delimitation, Yadav is up against sitting BJP MP Dharambir Singh and former Congress MP Shruti Choudhry, daughter of ex-Haryana minister Surender Singh and Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry, and granddaughter of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal.

While Yadav is contesting for the first time, her family is not new to politics. In 2014, her father Satbir had contested the election from Ateli, one of the nine Assembly segments in the constituency, on an Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) ticket and is now the JJP’s Mahendragarh district president.

However, says Yadav, she comes from a “humble” background. “My great-grandfather was a farmer, my grandfather was a truck driver… My father did his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad… My father has always told me that as a woman you have to work twice as hard to get half the success,” says Yadav, greeting women on street from her car with “Ram Ram maaji”.

“In India, if you come from dynasty politics, and do good work, people will love you like crazy, and if you don’t, people will hate you like crazy. The Congress candidate is hated so much because she did not deliver when she could,” says Yadav, now getting onto a tractor for campaigning in Ranila village.

During Yadav’s month-long campaign so far, apart from Dushyant, his father Ajay Chautala, who has been granted 21-day furlough from Tihar Jail and who represented the Bhiwani seat earlier, has campaigned for her.

Contrary to claims that she is an ‘NRI’, Yadav says she studied and worked in the US on a visa. She has a younger brother, and members of her extended family are helping her in her campaign.

Of her competition, she says, people in her constituency “don’t like the BJP, because they know Modiji will not come and work in their village, their MP will”, and the MP is not working. “Unlike Modiji, Dushyantji is not a marketer, he is a doer. People see that. As for the Congress candidate, I have never heard her say more than two lines,” says Yadav, who in a recent tweet challenged her opponents to an “open debate”. “I want to transform politics. Tomorrow, if I don’t win, it’s not the end, I will go back to my work,” she adds.

The BJP’s MP, Dharambir Singh, had told the party earlier that he didn’t want to contest. “I wanted to be in the Vidhan Sabha. But I am following the party’s orders now,” he says. He also asserts that Yadav is “no threat” to him. “Our voter is intelligent. It’s good that she is educated, par yahan America, Europe ki neeti nahin chalegi (Policies of the West won’t work here),” he says.

Congress candidate Shruti Choudhry, who is contesting for the third time, says she and her family “have cultivated our base through work”, and that “the BJP’s masala, pretense have boomeranged”. “On the ground there is unemployment, farmers’ distress,” she says, sitting at the Congress office in Bhiwani, surrounded by photographs of her grandfather, father and mother.

An only child, Choudhry says she has been going for campaigning since a young age and “imbibed everything very fast”. “My grandfather was the architect of Haryana, which was once known as the registan (desert) of Punjab. He got electricity to all its villages,” she says.

Choudhry believes people will keep in mind her “historic work” when they vote on May 12. “This area had a big water problem. I got water supply to a hundred villages through the canal system. Even today when people talk about water here, they call it ‘Shruti paani’,” says Choudhry, who is married to Supreme Court advocate Arunabh Chowdhury.

While Choudhry says having a woman (Yadav) contesting against her is a “welcome move”, she is upset about what Ajay Chautala allegedly said about her. “At a village in Mahendragarh he said I have been pretending to be pregnant while campaigning. Swati Yadav said no such thing happened. Despite being a woman, she said this,” she says, adding that people in politics should not cross the line.

Asked about her 2014 loss, she argues that “elections are not just about work”. “People vote for work, but you may not just win with that alone. However, in the long run, these things pay off,” says the 43-year-old, who had defeated Ajay Chautala in 2009 by over 55,000 votes.

Choudhry’s campaign too focuses on women and she says they have the “fire and talent” and only “need the wherewithal” to move ahead. Tell her about her opponent raising the same issues, and she says, “When she goes to villages, she has to say something… But just lip service is not enough.”

Advertising

Signing off, she adds, “We will talk on May 23. I will take the seat… I am absolutely sure the BJP and Mr Narendra Modi are not coming back.”