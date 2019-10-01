Haryana: Turmoil in Congress, JJP over tickets

With Haryana Assembly elections round the corner, political parties are facing much turbulence over ticket allocation.

While parties like BJP, JJP, LSP and BSP have started announcing candidates, the Congress is yet to do so.

The tussle for Adampur

Six-time MLA Sampat Singh has been camping in Delhi for the past three days. Speaking to The Indian Express, the former state finance minister said, “I will be free to take a call about my political future if Congress does not give me ticket from Adampur or Nalwa constituency in Hisar district.”

Meanwhile, former chief minister late Bhajan Lal’s family is staking claim on 11 seats including Adampur and Nalwa for their associates, sources close to his son Kuldeep Bishnoi told The Indian Express. “Kuldeep himself wants to contest from Adampur again,” said a source. Kuldeep is a three-time MLA from the constituency.

The Bhajan Lal family has been winning from the Adampur Assembly seat for the past 52 years. Kuldeep’s wife Renuka Bishnoi is legislator from Hansi seat but according to sources close to the Bishnoi family, “she is not keen to contest the election this time because of family reasons”.

Around 35 villages which were earlier part of Adampur constituency were included in the newly carved out Nalwa constituency in 2004. In the 2009 Assembly polls, Congress’s Sampat Singh had defeated Bhajan Lal’s wife Jasma Devi from here. In the 2014 polls, INLD’s Ranbir Gangwa had defeated Sampat Singh and Bhajan Lal’s elder son Chander Mohan from this seat.

Bhajan Lal family is rumoured to be keen to field Randhir Panihar, a close associate of Kuldeep, from this seat apart from keeping Adampur and Hansi for the family. “Kuldeep is staking claim over those 11 seats where his previous Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) had performed well in 2014 Assembly polls,” said a source. Bishnoi had later merged his HJC with the Congress.

Sampat Singh however argued that “a set of seats should not be kept reserved for particular families”. “I have met senior Congress leaders including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhry arguing with them to field winnable candidates in place of preference to dynasts. I am not against the entry of politicians’ kin in politics if they have calibre, but only dynasty should not be criteria,” he told this newspaper.

A resignation over Nuh

Meanwhile, a day after Dushyant Chautala’s JJP announced the candidature of Taiyyab Hussain Ghasediya from Nuh constituency in Mewat area, party district president and ticket aspirant from the seat Badruddin resigned from the party. He had contested from Nuh constituency in 2009 elections as an INLD candidate but had joined JJP after a split in the Chautala family in 2018. “After the assurance of JJP ticket, I had launched the poll campaign more than a month ago,” Badruddin told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, former minister and four-time MLA Mange Ram Gupta on Monday joined JJP of Dushyant Chautala. Gupta’s son Mahavir Gupta said he will contest from Jind seat as the party has assured him a ticket.

Ahead of the Jind bypoll, the Gupta family had expressed willingness to join BJP hoping for a ticket for Mahavir Gupta. However, the BJP fielded Krishan Midha from Jind, and Midha had won.