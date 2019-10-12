Haryana elections: Candidates assets, income declaration. All you need to know

Abhay Chautala

Party: INLD

Seat: Ellenabad

Total Assets: Rs 66 cr (self, spouse)

In movable: Rs 35.7 cr

Movable: Rs 28.8 cr

Cash: Rs 8,65,000

Income in 2017-18: Rs 1.55 cr

Income in 2016-17: Rs 1.95 cr

Criminal cases: 1

Assets in last Affidavit filed for 2014 Assembly polls: Rs 43 cr

***

Manohar Lal Khattar

Party: BJP

Seat: Karnal

Total Assets: Rs 1.27 cr

In movable: Rs 33 lakh

Movable: Rs 94 lakh

Cash: Rs 15,000

Bank deposit/FDRs: Rs 93.85 lakh

Criminal case: NIL

Assets in last Affidavit filed for 2014 Assembly polls: Rs 61.29

***

Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Party: Congress

Seat: Garhi Sampla-Kiloi

Total Assets: Rs 15.67 cr

In movable: Rs 11.22 cr

Movable: Rs 4.45 cr

Cash (self): Rs 3,25,000

Income in 2018-19 (self): Rs 41.44 lakh

Income in 2017-18 (self): Rs 38.26 lakh

Criminal case: 7

Assets in last Affidavit filed for 2014 Assembly polls (self,spouse): Rs 8.82 cr