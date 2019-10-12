Toggle Menu
Haryana elections: Candidates assets, income declaration. All you need to know

Here are the assets, income and other declarations by candidates faring in Haryana polls.

Top guns file nominations, last day today

Abhay Chautala

Party: INLD

Seat:  Ellenabad

Total Assets: Rs 66 cr (self, spouse)

In movable: Rs 35.7 cr

Movable: Rs 28.8 cr

Cash: Rs 8,65,000

Income in 2017-18: Rs 1.55 cr

Income in 2016-17: Rs 1.95 cr

Criminal cases: 1

Assets in last Affidavit filed for 2014 Assembly polls: Rs 43 cr

***

Manohar Lal Khattar

Party: BJP

Seat: Karnal

Total Assets: Rs 1.27 cr

In movable: Rs 33 lakh

Movable: Rs 94 lakh

Cash: Rs 15,000

Bank deposit/FDRs: Rs 93.85 lakh

Criminal case: NIL

Assets in last Affidavit filed for 2014 Assembly polls: Rs 61.29

***

Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Party: Congress

Seat: Garhi Sampla-Kiloi

Total Assets: Rs 15.67 cr

In movable: Rs 11.22 cr

Movable: Rs 4.45 cr

Cash (self): Rs 3,25,000

Income in 2018-19 (self): Rs 41.44 lakh

Income in 2017-18 (self): Rs 38.26 lakh

Criminal case: 7

Assets in last Affidavit filed for 2014 Assembly polls (self,spouse): Rs 8.82 cr

