Haryana elections: Candidates assets, income declaration. All you need to know

Abhay Chautala
Party: INLD
Seat: Ellenabad
Total Assets: Rs 66 cr (self, spouse)
In movable: Rs 35.7 cr
Movable: Rs 28.8 cr
Cash: Rs 8,65,000
Income in 2017-18: Rs 1.55 cr
Income in 2016-17: Rs 1.95 cr
Criminal cases: 1
Assets in last Affidavit filed for 2014 Assembly polls: Rs 43 cr
***
Manohar Lal Khattar
Party: BJP
Seat: Karnal
Total Assets: Rs 1.27 cr
In movable: Rs 33 lakh
Movable: Rs 94 lakh
Cash: Rs 15,000
Bank deposit/FDRs: Rs 93.85 lakh
Criminal case: NIL
Assets in last Affidavit filed for 2014 Assembly polls: Rs 61.29
***
Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Party: Congress
Seat: Garhi Sampla-Kiloi
Total Assets: Rs 15.67 cr
In movable: Rs 11.22 cr
Movable: Rs 4.45 cr
Cash (self): Rs 3,25,000
Income in 2018-19 (self): Rs 41.44 lakh
Income in 2017-18 (self): Rs 38.26 lakh
Criminal case: 7
Assets in last Affidavit filed for 2014 Assembly polls (self,spouse): Rs 8.82 cr