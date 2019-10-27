Haryana swearing-in ceremony Live Updates: Khattar sworn-in as CM, Dushyant Chautala as his deputy

Haryana CM Swearing-in Ceremony Live Updates: BJP’s Manohar Lal Khattar was sworn-in as the chief minister of Haryana for the second consecutive term at the Haryana Raj Bhavan Sunday after the party stitched a post-poll alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) to form government in the state. JJP leader Dushyant Chautala took oath as the deputy chief minister. Khattar was elected from Karnal, while Dushyant won from Uchana Kalan assembly segments.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala’s father Ajay Chautala, who stepped out of the Tihar jail on Saturday on a furlough, also attended the event.

Hitting out at the JJP for its post-poll support to the BJP, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said: “I wish this alliance works, but we shall see how they carry on because of the contradictions that they have. For JJP, all I cay say is Vote kisiko our support kisiko. (Vote someone else, support someone else). What JJP has done is against the mandate of Haryana. It is just an alliance of a convenience”.

In the Haryana elections, the ruling BJP fell short of a majority by winning a total of 40 seats of the 90-member House, the Congress and JJP came second and third with 31 and 10 seats, respectively.