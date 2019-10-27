Haryana swearing-in ceremony Live Updates: Khattar sworn-in as CM, Dushyant Chautala as his deputy

Haryana CM Swearing-in Ceremony Live Updates: BJP’s Manohar Lal Khattar was sworn-in as the chief minister of Haryana for the second consecutive term at the Haryana Raj Bhavan Sunday after the party stitched a post-poll alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) to form government in the state. JJP leader Dushyant Chautala took oath as the deputy chief minister. Khattar was elected from Karnal, while Dushyant won from Uchana Kalan assembly segments.
JJP leader Dushyant Chautala’s father Ajay Chautala, who stepped out of the Tihar jail on Saturday on a furlough, also attended the event.
Hitting out at the JJP for its post-poll support to the BJP, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said: “I wish this alliance works, but we shall see how they carry on because of the contradictions that they have. For JJP, all I cay say is Vote kisiko our support kisiko. (Vote someone else, support someone else). What JJP has done is against the mandate of Haryana. It is just an alliance of a convenience”.
In the Haryana elections, the ruling BJP fell short of a majority by winning a total of 40 seats of the 90-member House, the Congress and JJP came second and third with 31 and 10 seats, respectively.
Guest list for Haryana swearing-in ceremony: Top BJP leaders
BJP working president J P Nadda, Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, Union ministers Krishan Pal Gurjar, R L Kataria, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal were present on the occasion. Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala, who stepped out of the Tihar jail on Saturday on a furlough, also attended the event.
Dushyant Chautala's mother Naina Chautala, who has been re-elected MLA for the second time, was also present.
Vote kisiko, support kisiko: Congress' Hooda at JJP-BJP alliance
Talking about Congress' performance in Vidhan Sabha polls, Hooda said, "Had the party high command implemented the change in state unit's command earlier, the results would definitely have been different". Naina Chautala, Dushyant's mother and Badhra's legislator said, "The alliance will function and people will see it".
Khattar to chair first cabinet meeting of new council of ministers.
JJP's Dushyant Chautala takes oath as Haryana's Deputy CM
BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as Haryana's chief minister for second term
Former CM Bhupinder Hooda arrives at swearing-in
Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda reached Raj Bhavan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Haryana cabinet.
Former Punjab Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal also reached Raj Bhavan. Sukhbir reached the venue hugged Ajay Chautala. Parkash Singh Badal, said, "I would not like to say anything, at this stage. Let the ceremony happen, for which everybody is here".
Jailed JJP founder Ajay Chautala released on furlough, to attend swearing-in
JJP’s founder and Dushyant Chautala’s father Ajay Chautala, who is serving 10 years rigorous imprisonment on charges of corruption, criminal conspiracy and forgery in infamous JBT teachers recruitment scam, will be present at the Raj Bhavan today on the swearing-in of his son Dushyant Chautala as Deputy chief minister.
Ajay walked out of Tihar jail Sunday morning after being granted 14 days’ furlough. On his release, he said, “Dushyant asked me if he should go with BJP or Congress. I told him, whatever the circumstances, we shall never go with Congress. I gave him the go-ahead to go with BJP. It is a matter of pride for us that he has got into an alliance with BJP. It will be beneficial for the state.”
After alliance with BJP, JJP's Digvijay Chautala says Congress 'majboor, not mazboot'
Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of the council of ministers in the Haryana cabinet, JJP's Digvijay Chautala said: "Until yesterday they (Congress) were saying that it (BJP-JJP alliance) is against people's mandate. We have come after winning against them too. Congress could not gather the numbers. 'Majboor thi mazboot nahi'."
Anil Vij from BJP, Ram Kumar Gautam from JJP among ministerial probables in new Haryana govt
Six-time MLA Anil Vij, Banwari Lal, Seema Trikha from the BJP, while Ram Kumar Gautam and Ishwar Singh from the JJP are among the probables who are likely to get ministerial berths in the new Haryana government.
Among seven independents who are supporting the BJP-led coalition which will be sworn in on Diwali day here on Sunday, late Devi Lal's son Ranjit Singh Chautala is among the frontrunners for the ministerial post, party sources said. Vij, who was the health minister in the previous term, is the senior most leader of the party to have been elected for the sixth term from Ambala Cantt.
Names of other BJP MLAs doing rounds for ministerial berths are Mahaipal Dhanda, Ghanshyam Saraf, Kamal Gupta, Subhash Sudha and Deepak Mangla.