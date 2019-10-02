Haryana elections: Party yet to declare names, Congress MLA from Meham files papers

Congress MLA from Meham, Anand Singh Dangi, on Tuesday filed his nomination papers although the Congress is yet to announce its candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls due on October 21.

Advertising

Considered a close aide of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Dangi said that he was confident that the party will once again allot him ticket from Meham.

While Dangi filed his nomination papers as the candidate of Indian National Congress, according to rules, his candidature would be accepted as an Independent. If the Congress declares him as its official candidate, he will have to submit a letter to the returning officer informing about the approval of his name by the party.

Dangi, who was also a minister during the tenure of the Hooda government, has represented Meham four times in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. He had won from the constituency in 1995, 2005, 2009 and 2014.

“There is no doubt that the party will consider me as its nominee from Meham constituency. Thus, I filed the nomination papers today,” Dangi said.