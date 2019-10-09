No value of votes cast by those who can’t say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, says BJP Haryana candidate

BJP’s Adampur candidate and TikTok star Sonali Phogat on Tuesday said that “there is no value of votes cast by those who can’t say Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

Advertising

Phogat, who is contesting against former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal’s son Kuldeep Bishnoi (Congress) in Adampur where the Bhajan family has never lost any Assembly election in the last 52 years, had on Monday lashed out at a group of youths in Balasmand village of the constituency when they did not respond to the slogan of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

In Balasmand village on Monday, Phogat repeatedly asked the youths to raise the slogan of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ if they are “citizens of free India”. “You should be ashamed. It’s shameful that there are citizens like you who can’t say ‘Jai’ for their country due to petty politics. There is no value of the votes of those who can’t say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’,” Phogat said.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Phogat said, “My blood begins to boil when somebody doesn’t say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’… They were some college students in the age group of 20-22. The Opposition had incited them to stand there. They did not respond while the villagers chanted the slogan of Bharat Mata Ki Jai… I am associated with a party which is working for the development of country,” she said.

Advertising

Phogat said the youths were protesting over the demand for construction of a college. “They asked me to lay the foundation stone (for construction of the college) immediately. I told them that the matter was pending in court,” she said.

Haryana Congress spokesperson Ved Prakash Vidrohi said, “Everybody chants ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. In fact, the BJP government has not done development works which can be communicated to voters during the poll campaign. So they try to raise sensitive issues during the polls for votes.”