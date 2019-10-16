Haryana polls: Namdhari faction backs BJP, Dera Sacha Sauda quiet

A faction of the Namdhari sect that holds sway in parts of Haryana has come out in support of the BJP in the run-up to the Assembly polls. Thakur Dilip Singh, head of the Namdhari sect faction based at Jeevan Nagar in Rania Assembly constituency, extended support to the BJP on Monday. However, Dera Sacha Sauda, which is the largest dera in Haryana with its base in Sirsa, has so far not declared its support for anyone.

Barely 13 km from Sirsa town, the Namdhari sect organised a programme at its Jeewan Nagar dera that was attended by BJP Assembly poll candidates Pawan Beniwal (Ellenabad), Pradeep Ratusaria (Sirsa) and Ram Chander Kamboj (Rania). The event on Monday had a video message from Thakur Dilip Singh saying: “We support the BJP as their policies are people-friendly.”

A march was also taken out in the area with banners — “Namdhari Sangat Gurdwara Jeevan Nagar Bhajpa Ke Saath Hai (Namdhari Sangat of Gurdwara Jeevan Nagar is with BJP)”. The banners carried pictures of Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Dr Hira Singh Gandhi, a follower of Thakur Dilip Singh, said: “Thakur Dilip Singh is in Canada these days. In Haryana, supporters of this sect are in thousands. So Satguruji has extended support to the BJP and has even appealed to his followers to support the BJP. We also went to Shah’s rally yesterday after getting the message from Satguru Dilip Singh.”

Namdhari sect was led by Satguru Jagjit Singh, but after his death in 2012, two factions emerged. Namdhari sect now stands divided between two power centres. The one in Bhaini Sahib, Ludhiana, headed by Uday Singh and the other in Jeevan Nagar led by Thakur Dilip Singh, Uday Singh’s brother. Followers of both sect leaders use the honorific of Satguru for them.

Meanwhile, Dera Sacha Sauda has not backed any party in Haryana so far. Ram Singh, a member of the political wing of Dera Sacha Sauda, said, “It is up to the voters to decide. We have given them no directions. Our follower base is huge in Haryana, about 35-40 lakh.”

With dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim jailed during BJP rule, sources said that followers were angry with the BJP.

Named after Sant Sirsanath, the town of Sirsa has several deras here. Kamboj had won Rania seat in the2014 Assembly polls on an INLD ticket. He joined the BJP recently.