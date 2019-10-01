Haryana polls: ML Khattar’s assets grew from Rs 8.2 lakh to Rs 94 lakh in five years

With government salary as his sole source of income, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s movable assets witnessed an increase from Rs 8.29 lakh to Rs 94 lakh, while the value of his immovable assets decreased from Rs 53 lakh to Rs 33 lakh in the last five years. Khattar, Tuesday filed his nomination papers from Karnal assembly constituency.

Advertising

The movable assets include Rs 15,000 as cash in hand and Rs 93.85 lakh as bank deposits and FDRs. The Chief Minister owns no car or jewelry. A graduate from Delhi university, Khattar’s affidavit showed no increase in his immovable assets.

In 2014, when Khattar made his debut in assembly polls and got elected from Karnal, he had declared a 20 Kanal agriculture land and a 150 square yard house in village Banyani, Tehsil Kalanaur in Rohtak district of Haryana and Rs 8.29 lakh in his bank account and FDRs. Both, the house and the agriculture land were inherited by him.

As per his latest affidavit, Khattar’s 20 Kanal agriculture land has come down to 12 Kanal, while he has retained his house in the village. The market value of his house did not witness any increase and remains constant at Rs 3 lakh.

Advertising

In 2014, he had a loan of Rs 6.2 lakh. However, his fresh affidavit clears him of any debt.

In his Income Tax Return filed in 2013-2014, Khattar declared his income at Rs 2.73 lakh while ITR for FY 2018-19 pegs it at Rs 28.95 lakh.