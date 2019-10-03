Haryana polls: INLD releases list of 62 candidates

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), led by former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, on Wednesday announced its first list of 64 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls.

Chautala’s younger son and sitting MLA Abhay Chautala has been fielded from Ellenabad seat in Sirsa district again. The BJP has again fielded Pawan Beniwal against him. In the 2014 Assembly poll, Chautala had defeated Beniwal for the seat.

The party had announced that 33 percent of its tickets will go to women. In the first list, it has picked 12 women.

The party has fielded former MLA Dr Sita Ram from Dabwali constituency in Sirsa, considered a stronghold of the Chautalas. In 2014, Naina Chautala won the Dabwali seat as an INLD nominee. This time, she may contest from this seat again but as a candidate of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) — led by her son Dushyant Chautala.

The BJP has fielded Aditya Devi Lal from this seat. Aditya is son of late Jagdish Chander, who was youngest among four sons of former deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

The party has fielded Inderjit Dahiya from Rai constituency of Sonipat district again. Dahiya had lost the 2014 poll battle to Jai Tirath Dahiya of the Congress by a margin of just three votes.

But the Punjab and Haryana High Court had recently declared Jai Tirath’s win as void. From Yamunanagar, the party has fielded former MLA Dilbag Singh while former legislator Rekha Rana’s son, Maninder Singh, has been fielded from Gharaunda.