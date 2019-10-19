Haryana polls: Hit by factionalism BJP faces uphill task in Phagwara and Mukerian

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election campaign in Mukerian and Phagwara assembly constituencies has been hampered by factional discord and dissatisfaction over the candidates in the fray giving the Congress an edge.

In Mukerian, there is considerable anger among BJP cadres loyal to Arunesh Kumar who was the party candidate in the 2017 assembly polls. This time, BJP has given the ticket to Jangi Lal Mahajan who had quit the party and fought as an independent in 2017. He had polled more than 20,000 votes and was instrumental in the defeat of the official party candidate who had polled 33,464 votes.

“What message is the party sending to the workers? That you can rebel against the party, stand as an independent, spoil the chances of victory of the official candidate and then get the bypoll ticket as a reward? This has sent a wrong message to the rank and file and therefore there is lukewarm attitude towards the candidature of Jangi Lal Mahajan,” said a local leader unwilling to be named.

This comes on the heels of a massive vote in favour of the BJP candidate in Mukerian assembly segment in the Lok Sabha polls in May this year for Hoshiarpur seat. Som Parkash, who won the election, received the maximum 74,913 votes in this assembly segment. In contrast, the Congress candidate could only manage 39,804 votes. “Had the right candidate been chosen, we would have swept the seat in Mukerian but now I am doubtful if we can manage a victory,” another BJP leader said.

A similar situation prevails in Phagwara too. The byelection here is taking place due to the seat being vacated by Som Parkash after winning the Lok Sabha polls from Hoshiarpur. Incidentally, both, Phagwara and Mukerian assembly segments, are part of Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat. There exists deep divide between the Som Parkash camp and former state party chief, Vijay Sampla’s camp. While the former has been lobbying for a ticket for his wife, the latter had tried to get the same for his son and both failed.

The party candidate, Rajesh Bagga’s campaign has been hampered by a slew of defections to the Congress camp. There are also allegations that he is not proving equal to the task of campaigning and that he is perceived as an outsider. In Phagwara also, BJP had done better than the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls and the party candidate had secured a lead of nearly 5,000 votes over the Congress candidate in this Assembly segment.

However, with several BJP councillors having quit the party to join the Congress, the BJP campaign here has received a setback. BJP’s councillor Kuljit Kaur, her husband Gurdeep Singh Deepa and local party leaders Om Parkash Bittu, Vikki Sood and Tripta Sharma are among others who have joined Congress.

The Som Parkash camp has accused the Sampla camp of having engineered these defections. However, this was denied by Deepa who said that he was forced to quit BJP because of his ‘humiliation’ by the BJP candidate.