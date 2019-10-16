Haryana polls: Felt proud when Xi Jinping told me he has seen ‘Dangal’, says Modi in Charki-Dadri

Pitching for wrestler Babita Phogat, the BJP candidate from Charki-Dadri Assembly constituency in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has seen a movie based on her and her father. Modi said he got to know this during the Xi’s recent visit to Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu.

Advertising

“Chinese President Xi Jinping, during an informal meeting, told me with a lot of pride that he has seen Dangal movie. He also told me that he saw in the movie what wonders daughters were capable of doing. As I listened to him, I felt very proud of Haryana,” said Modi, who was campaigning for the second day in Haryana.

“Mahre chhoree chhorion say kam hey ke (Are our girls any less than the boys?)” he said, quoting a dialogue from the film.

Babita Phogat, 29, became a household name after Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Dangal’ (wrestling ring), a film about the struggle of her father and noted wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat to train her and her sisters Geeta, turned out to be a runaway hit.

Advertising

Mahavir told PTI he was proud that the Chinese president liked the movie. “It felt good when the prime minister talked about Dangal movie from the stage. When he said the Chinese president has seen and appreciated it, as a father I felt proud,” he said.

“I feel proud of the fact that this movie has been widely appreciated not just by common people, but also by famous personalities,” he said. Mahavir Phogat recalled that last year his family was invited to a meeting with South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook and a special screening of ‘Dangal’ was arranged there.

Babita is pitted against Satpal Sangwan of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Nirpender Singh Sangwan of the Congress. Both have won this seat earlier – by margins of less than 2,000 votes.

Describing the girls of Haryana as ‘dhakad’, Modi said the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign would not have been successful without the support of the state’s villages. He said health, self-respect, security and empowerment of women have been the top priority of his government. He said this Diwali should be dedicated to daughters who are making their families, society and country proud with their achievements.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)