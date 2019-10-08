Haryana polls: Denied ticket, ex-minister Sampat Singh quits Congress

Veteran leader and former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh Monday resigned from the Congress, alleging that he wasn’t given his due in the party and was not even informed why he was denied the ticket to contest the October 21 Assembly polls.

“I have quit the Congress. I was extremely upset at not being granted the party ticket,” Singh said.

He accused former CM Bhajan Lal’s son and Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi of scuttling his chances. Singh, a six-term MLA, was an aspirant from Nalwa segment in Hisar district.

Singh said he was surprised that former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda did not intervene in ticket allocation in Hisar. “The ticket was given to a small time party worker,” Singh said.

His resignation comes two days after former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quit the party and accused the senior leadership of ignoring the party’s committed workers.

Singh, former Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, did not clarify if he will join any other party. However, he said he will ensure that security deposit of the Congress candidates in Hisar region is forfeited.

Singh, who was a minister in the erstwhile Indian National Lok Dal government in the state and had quit the party to join the Congress, said though he helped the party to come to power in Haryana in 2009, he did not get his due.

He said he didn’t speak to Hooda or party state unit chief Kumari Selja regarding his decision. “Mujhe doodh mein se makkhi ki tarah nikaal ke fenk diya. Kya baat karni thi maine (What was there to talk? They sidelined me),” Singh said.