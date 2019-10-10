Haryana polls: BJP will win at least 85 seats, says Kataria; predicts Gian Chand’s victory by big margin

Union Minister and Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria on Wednesday said that the BJP will win at least 85 of the total 90 seats in Haryana and predicted its Panchkula candidate Gian Chand Gupta’s victory by a margin of at least 75,000 votes. Gupta had won by a margin of 44,000 votes in the 2014 state Assembly polls.

“Though the party has set a target of 75 seats in Haryana, my assessment says we will bag 85 this time, if not more,” said Kataria during a press conference.

Kataria said BJP had bagged all nine seats of Ambala district in the 2014 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. “The same happened in this year’s Lok Sabha elections too. We have already scored a hattrick and this would be the fourth time Ambala district will bag nine out of nine seats for BJP,” he added.

Kataria said that a trend has been witnessed that each time BJP goes into elections, it comes out with even more seats than the number it went in with. “Though we also made a government in the 2014 elections, only 34 per cent had supported us for the Lok Sabha elections. The number grew to 54 per cent in the 2014 Vidhan Sabha elections and further to 58 per cent in the 2019 (Lok Sabha) elections. We only lost 11 seats, majority of which had a Muslim majority. Now that five of those Muslim MLAs have joined our party, as estimate of only six seats is left which too will bagged by the BJP,” he claimed.

Kataria on Wednesday welcomed former Congress members — Anjali Bansal, wife of former Congress MLA Late D K Bansal and Haryana Congress vice-president Om Parkash Devinagar — who joined the BJP at the Haryana chief minister’s residence in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Gupta toured various villages as part of his election campaign along with Kataria. He visited Mankia, Billa, Mattanwala, Jassinghpura, Kanauli, Shyamatu and Chandi Kotla, after which he held a door-to-door campaign in Rajiv Colony.

Gupta said there has been an overall development of villages and grants worth crores have been spent to provide the best amenities. He said Rs 46 crore had been spent under the Centre’s Amrut scheme to set up a sewerage system in 11 villages, adding that under the Adarsh Village Scheme, roads and drains have been constructed at a cost of Rs 61.69 lakh in Barwala.

But vigilance probe, talk of unfulfilled promises mar MLA’s current term

AS BJP’s sitting MLA, Gian Chand Gupta’s current term draws to a close, Gupta is hopeful of getting a second term, even as many promises from earlier manifesto are yet to be fulfilled. Gupta, who won the 2014 elections with a margin of 44,602 votes, has been unable to avoid controversies, one of which even involved the Vigilance department.

Though many believe it would be easy for him to win owing to the ‘Modi wave’ and the spirit of nationalism and patriotism that the party has banked upon, Gupta’s failed promises of making the city an education hub with a university and a medical college, along with getting rid of daily life nuisances for public, including the relocation of a dumping ground and the disputes regarding various projects including Panchkula’s roundabouts, entry gate and others, can pose a hurdle in him getting re-elected.

“People should focus on the positive parts too. I undertook so many works that were not mentioned anywhere in my manifesto including the making of NIFT and AYUSH. As far as having a medical college is concerned, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s preference lies in AYUSH and so we got it here instead of a medical college,” said Gupta when asked to comment on the row of incomplete projects and row of controversies..

Talking about the possibility of a medical college in the future, he said, “We have earmarked 25 acres land for a medical college. We will work on it once we win.”

As for a university, Gupta has already made it clear that the Haryana Government is asking for it’s share in the Panjab University in Chandigarh, owing to which there will be no need for a separate university in Panchkula.

Even though the MLA stands behind his decision, the decision might affect his votebank with the city’s youth, students and first time voters. “The MLA and the current government visits college on special occasions and earmarks funds for various schemes which never see the light of the day. The college is in a very bad shape and after the students pass out, there is no job security for them. If a state level university enters the equation, the scenario would be totally different. Students will get quality education and a much needed exposure,” said Rohit Hans, a first time voter who is currently pursuing a Bachelors in Commerce from the PG Government College, Sector 1.

Gupta’s rival candidates have alleged that the state has seen a rising level of unemployment. Siddharth Bishnoi, son of Congress candidate Chander Bishnoi said, “During this time last year, I was doing a cycle rally through the adjoining villages where some 50 odd volunteers would go and talk to people of the villages and ask about their issues. One big problem I found was that of unemployment. Nobody was unemployed during my father’s time.”

Madhu Anand, from Swaraj India which has made unemployment its main agenda, said, “The youth is going to waste. Their unemployment has made them take up criminal professions or has pushed them to drug addiction.”

“The government claims that 70,000 jobs were created in their tenure, out of which not even one per cent came to Panchkula. Is the youth of Panchkula so bad that it does not even deserve one per cent of the jobs created in whole of Haryana?”, asked Siddharth Bishnoi.

“The law and order in the city has deteriorated. Illegal mining has seen growth during his (Gupta) tenure and many officials of his party have been accused of being involved in it, but he has paid no heed. The whole city suffers from the problem of encroachment with various sectors see huge traffic jams but officers who took action against it have been transferred instead of being rewarded,” said Manoj Aggarwal from the JJP.

Roundabout in the city, that were broken down and built again, saw a row of political drama and a vigilance inquiry into it. Payments to contractors were stopped as a huge scam was suspected in the same. Taking a dig at this, Chander Mohan had recently said, “Gupta has done no other work in his five year tenure other than undertaking projects such as the breaking down perfectly good roundabouts to build new ones.”

At least 12 candidates from BJP had filed for a ticket from Panchkula, before the party decided to give it to Gian Chand Gupta.