Haryana polls: Bhajan Lal nephew in BJP’s second list

Former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal’s nephew Dura Ram Bishnoi is among the 12 candidates announced by the BJP on Wednesday for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls.

The party had earlier announced 78 candidates for elections to the 90-member Assembly. Two ministers of the Manohar Lal Khattar cabinet, Rao Narbir Singh and Vipul Goel, could not find a place in either list.

The BJP has not given a ticket to Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh’s daughter Aarti from Rewari and has instead fielded his associate Sunil Musepur. Rao’s close associate and sitting MLA Umesh Aggarwal has not been fielded from Gurugram. The party has fielded Sudhir Singla, son of former minister Sita Ram Singla, from this seat.

Sources close to Rao Inderjit Singh said that while his daughter did not get a ticket, “due regard has been given to his views on ticket allocation” after an intervention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

Sources further said as many as seven candidates fielded are known to be close to Inderjit Singh. Former MLA Dura Ram Bishnoi, who recently joined the BJP after leaving the Congress, has been fielded from Fatehabad constituency. Bhajan Lal’s younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is a Congress leader, is likely to be fielded by the party from Adampur constituency. The BJP has fielded TV actor Sonali Phogat from Adampur.