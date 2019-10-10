Haryana polls: At Chander Mohan’s ‘home’ for 15 years, hundreds of Oppn workers join Congress

Congress’ Panchkula candidate Chander Mohan seemed to be making inroads into the opposition’s fief on Wednesday, as several BJP and INLD workers and leaders joined the Congress. The new members were inducted in the party at the various public meetings led by Chander Mohan in Panchkula.

On visiting the villages in Barwala Area, Chander Mohan said, “Almost every village I visited saw lots and lots of people joining hands with the party. For them it was almost like homecoming because for almost 15 years between 1993 and 2008, they were like family to me and the old connection now felt revived.”

Pacing his campaign, Chander Mohan canvassed at least 14 places in the district. He began from Sector 5 in the morning, where he met people and discussed the various issues in the city. He also addressed a public meeting at Mattanwala village, where he was received by local leaders, including Dharampal Mattanwala from village Mattanwala, Rameshwar from Khangesra, Vikram Rana from Khatoli village, President of Backward Class Panchkula Ramesh Kashyap, Chairman of SC Cell Alipur Kuldeep Balmiki, Jagjit, Munilal, Jaswant, Ashok Lat, Madan Lal Kashyap, Rangi Ram , Bhag Singh Mattanwala, Ramkaran Rattewali, Prithvi Singh Shyamatu, Raj Mattanwala, Jaswinder Shinda Bhanu, Harjeet Singh Kosh, Munshi Khan Dabkori and Sandeep.

Hundreds of people joined the Congress in Bharali village. These included several former BJP members. Former INLD chairman Devendra Sharma, youth president Shashi Bhushan, former sarpanch Balvindra Kumar etc. also left INLD to join Congress.

On the occasion, Chander Mohan alleged that no development work was carried out by the incumbent government and the sitting MLA Gian Chand Gupta. “People here are struggling with various problems and Gian Chand Gupta has miserably failed to resolve the issues,” he said. He also reminded the people of Barwala about his long association with them and assured them that he will take up their issues on priority basis.