Haryana elections: Over 50 per cent polling recorded till 3 pm, voting to continue till 6 pm

Over 50 per cent voters had exercised their franchise in Haryana in the first eight hours of the polling till 3 pm Monday. The polling that began on a brisk note at 7 am shall continue till 6 pm. The Karnal constituency from where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is re-contesting this time, also polled barely 39.30% till 3 pm.

At least six constituencies out of 90 had crossed 60 per cent polling till 3 pm. These include Loharu (65 per cent ), Narnaund (63.75 per cent), Garhi Sampla-Kiloi (62.10 per cent), Punhana (61.20 per cent), Hathin (61.16 per cent), Jullana and Ladwa (61 per cent each), and Kaithal (60.13 per cent).

From Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Haryana’s former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is a four-time MLA from the constituency is seeking re-election this time. BJP has fielded INLD’s turncoat Satish Nandal against Hooda in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi.

Badhkhal constituency in Faridabad district continued to record the slowest polling till now with barely 27.29 per cent. The polling that began on a poor pace in Shahbad and Pehowa constituencies picked up after 1 pm. While Shahbad recorded 52%, Pehowa has voted 56% till 3 pm.

The reports of minor altercations between the workers and supporters of JJP and BJP came to light from Uchana Kalan in Hisar district from where JJP’s Dushyant Chautala is giving a tough contest to BJP’s Prem Lata. While Dushyant is a former MP from Hisar, Prem Lata who is wife of former union minister Birender Singh is incumbent MLA from Uchana Kalan.

Kaithal from where Congress’ Randeep Singh Surjewala is locked in a tight contest with BJP’s Leela Ram Gujjar recorded 60.13%.

In Narnaund Haryana’s Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu is facing a tough fight from a party-hopper Ram Kumar Gautam who is now contesting on JJP’s ticket.

Badhra constituency from JJP’s Naina Chautala is contesting recorded 55% polling while Ellenabad from where INLD’s Abhay Chautala is in a tight contest with BJP’s Pawan Beniwal recorded 58 per cent polling.

In Adampur constituency, where Congress’ Kuldeep Bishnoi is seeking re-election and facing a contest from BJP’s tik-tok star Sonali Phogat too recorded 52.40 per cent polling.

Tohana constituency where BJP’s state chief Subhash Barala is facing a tough fight from Congress’ Paramveer Singh also recorded 58.20 per cent polling by 3 pm.

In Baroda, where BJP has fielded Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt too witnessed 43 per cent polling, while in Dadri from where another Olympian Babita Phogat is contesting on BJP ticket witnessed 48.80 per cent and Pehowa assembly constituency from where BJP has fielded former Hockey captain Sandeep Singh witnessed a poor turnout at 56 per cent. Sandeep Singh is locked in a battle with Congress’ Mandeep Singh Chatha, son of Haryana’s former Finance Minister Harmohinder Singh Chatha.