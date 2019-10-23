Haryana, Maharashtra Election Results 2019: When, where and how to check results online

Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: The results of the Haryana and Maharashtra assembly election, which were held on October 21, will be declared on October 24. The results will determine whether the ruling BJP-led NDA will return to power in both the states. The voter turnout in both the states was low as opposed to the 2014 assembly elections.

While Maharashtra recorded 59 per cent voter turnout, down from the 63.38 per cent in 2014, Haryana’s overall turnout was corrected to 68.47 per cent which was still the lowest in 19-years.

Despite the low turnout, the exit polls predicted a ” bigger mandate” for the BJP in both the states.

Maharashtra witnessed a largely bipolar contest with BJP and Shiv Sena fighting together against the Congress and NCP combine. A total of 3,237 candidates contested to get elected in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. Haryana witnessed a multi-cornered battle with BJP and Congress going solo while the Opposition INLD split with one group forming the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). A total of 1,169 candidates were in the fray for the 90-member Assembly in Haryana.

How to Check Live Assembly Election Results Counting Online

1. Open the Election Commission of India’s official website, https://eci.gov.in/

2. Click on the menu on top-left of the page

3. Click the Current election tab under the Election head.

4. Click on Results, and you will get the full result page – http://eciresults.nic.in/

Assembly election results will be available on indianexress.com as well.