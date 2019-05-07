Haryana Lok Sabha elections: Rahul begins, Priyanka Gandhi to follow

Back to back public meetings, rallies and road shows by Congress stalwarts Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to give a boost to the Congress party in Haryana in May 12 Lok Sabha polls. Currently, Congress represents only one seat – Rohtak – out of 10 parliamentary constituencies in Haryana and is seeking to make a comeback in the forthcoming polls.

So far, Rahul has addressed two rallies in Gurgaon and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh in support of Congress candidates. Priyanka will address her first public meeting in Ambala in support of Kumari Selja. Priyanka will also hold another public meeting in Hisar in support of Kuldeep Bishnoi’s son Bhavya Bishnoi followed by a road show in Rohtak in support of Deepender Hooda.

For BJP, its national president Amit Shah Sunday held two rallies – in Sonipat and Panipat while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to hold three rallies, including two on May 8 (Fatehabad and Kurukshetra) and one in Congress’ citadel Rohtak on May 10.

For Congress, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is also chairman of the party’s coordination committee constituted for Haryana polls, is leading the campaign in support of party’s nominees. Hooda, who is also contesting from Sonipat, has had held public meetings in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Rohtak.

The factionalism within Congress has remained visible throughout the campaigning. Hooda is yet to campaign in the constituencies represented by party state chief Ashok Tanwar (Sirsa), Shruti Choudhry (Bhiwani-Mahendragarh), Capt Ajay Yadav (Gurgaon) and Avtar Bhadana (Faridabad).

However, a senior Congress leader, said, “Whichever candidate calls him (Hooda) for campaigning, he goes to his/her constituency. As such, it is not possible for him to go and campaign for each and every candidate because he is also contesting this time”.

“People have already made up their mind to vote out the anti-farmer and anti-poor BJP government in the state. Congress represents the will and aspirations of people of Haryana, while BJP did nothing except dividing people in the name of caste, community and religion”, Hooda said.

Congress star campaigners have also started stepping in to seek votes for the party’s nominees as only four days are left before the campaigning comes to a halt in Haryana. Randeep Surjewala has already started campaigning for Nirmal Singh, Congress nominee from Kurukshetra. On Tuesday, Surjewala and Punjab’s cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu will be campaigning across Kurukshetra and holding a rally in Kaithal in support of Nirmal Singh.