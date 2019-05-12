Deepender Hooda accuses Haryana minister of booth capturing, seeks EC action

Congress candidate from Rohtak Deepender Singh Hooda Sunday alleged that Haryana minister Manish Grover indulged in booth capturing as Haryana went to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

“Only a candidate or an election agent can enter the polling booth. We learnt that Cabinet minister Manish Grover was also entering the booth with armed men and nobody from the district administration or Election Commission did not take any action. We have appealed to the EC to register a criminal case against Manish Grover and his men on charges of booth capturing. We shall not allow the murder of democracy,” Deepender Hooda said.

He mentioned that his party leader has also made a video of the Grover entering the booth as a proof of the allegation they have made and asked why the EC has not taken any action against the minister.

“I would like to ask EC if any Constitution exists in this country? Why hasn’t EC acted against the minister? In which capacity has the minister been allowed to enter the booth. Our party’s leader BB Batra even made a video of minister entering the booth. We have given it to the Returning Officer. Yet, no action has been taken. We have lodged a strong protest,” Deepender Hooda added.

Meanwhile, polling in Haryana continued at a slow pace throughout the day. Considering over 40 degrees temperature, the EC officials hoped that voting will pick up speed towards the evening. Haryana has over 1.8 crore voters including 97,16,516 male, 83,40,173 female and 207 transgenders. A total of 223 candidates are contesting this election.

A total of 19, 441 polling stations have been set up, in which 5,510 polling stations are there in urban areas and 13,931 in rural areas.