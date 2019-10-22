Haryana: Local issues at forefront in Gurgaon, Badshahpur

Local issues, including infrastructure problems, waterlogging, and garbage heaps visible across the district, remained at the forefront of the minds of people in the Gurgaon and Badshahpur constituencies of Gurgaon district as they voted along with the rest of Haryana Monday. Among the national issues cited by voters The Indian Express spoke to, unemployment and job security topped the list.

“I am voting on the basis of the local candidate and what I feel they can deliver. I have not considered national issues in casting my vote at all, they are not relevant here… my biggest problem is a complete lack of hygiene and issues with garbage collection,” said 74-year-old Parmeshvari, who was at Palam Vihar to cast her vote.

For an employee at a multinational corporation casting his vote in Phase 4, traffic jams and waterlogging were the primary issues in the city, and the work done by the incumbent government to resolve “at least one of these”, was the reason he chose to cast his vote in the BJP’s favour this time as well. “Major junctions in the city have become more or less free of congestion because of the underpasses and flyovers that have been built. Gurgaon houses a lot of big companies but infrastructure problems like water logging and traffic congestion ruin its image,” he said.

A bouncer at a mall, who came out to vote at the polling station in Sector 54, said he had the interests of the nation in mind while voting. “Things were better under the Congress, at least there was some employment and job security. The economy is in a shambles under this government, and nothing has been done to create employment for the youth,” he said.

Another point cited by a driver associated with a cab aggregator in the city was that of the amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act, which he said made him change his vote this time around. “At that time (during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year), I supported the BJP. But this amendment has made our life very difficult. I have switched loyalties because of it,” he said. Despite senior BJP leaders citing Article 370, NRC, and triple talaq in their speeches during campaigning this election season, these matters found little mention when voters spoke of the factors based on which they decided their vote.

Among the few people who claimed to have voted with “national security” in mind was a retired army officer in the Badshahpur constituency. “Security of the country is my main concern, and I have voted for the party that looks after the interests of our soldiers and their families,” he said.

According to officials, Gurgaon district has over 12 lakh voters, of whom over 3.96 lakh vote from the Badshahpur constituency and more than 3.61 lakh from Gurgaon constituency. Of the other two constituencies, Pataudi has 2,22,465 voters and Sohna has 2,30,071 voters.