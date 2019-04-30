Haryana: In land of Lals, CM Khattar, BJP hope to ride Modi appeal to breast the tape

Three major factors dominate Haryana’s poll scene. One, the number of third- and fourth-generation members of prominent political dynasties in the fray, scions of the great Lals of Haryana — Bansi Lal, Devi Lal, and Bhajan Lal, as well as the relatively recent dynasty, the Hoodas. Two, a certain silent polarisation that is visible — all other communities versus the Jats, the dominant, doughty peasantry of the state. This is a phenomenon which seems to have got accentuated following the violent Jat agitation for reservation three years ago. Ironically, while elsewhere in the country the term ‘gathbandhan’ symbolises a combination of forces against the BJP, in Haryana, it is the other way round. But perhaps the third, and the most important factor of this election, is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though he has not even visited the state so far.

As The Indian Express travels along dusty roads lined by harvested wheat fields, kiosks and small towns from Rohtak, past Bhiwani to Hisar and onwards to Sirsa and Kurukshetra, when randomly asked as to which candidate is ahead in the constituency, the answer usually is Narendra Modi. Many still do not know the name of the BJP candidates in the region. Others grumble that BJP incumbents did little in the last five years.

In Bhiwani market, Ram Lal, a cane juice seller, says BJP candidate Dharambir Singh would not get 20,000 votes on his own steam and recounts a popular tale in these parts of how he once got up at a public gathering and declared that he was not “layak (worthy)” of the post. Bansi Lal’s grand daughter Shruti Chaudhary, his predecessor as MP, was far more active, Lal says. “But we are voting for Modi, not Dharambir,’’ he points out.

Shyam Juneja, a shopkeeper, is not a fan of the BJP’s CM, Manohar Lal Khattar, whose administration, he says, came to a standstill during the Jat agitation. “This time Modi,” he says emphatically. Then comes the rider, “Vidhan Sabha mein Khattar ko niptenge (We will deal with Khattar in the Assembly polls).”

A group of men smoking hookah in Milakpur village in Hisar say their entire village of Sainis and Yadavs will vote for Modi. Most are unsure of the BJP candidate’s name but one recalls that he is Chaudhary Birendra Singh’s chora (son). “Some of us from here are military people and Modi will keep this nation strong,” explains Mohan Yadav.

In Sirsa, Bhagat Singh, a Jat, says, “We need Modi for another five years to put the system in place.’’ His companions nod in agreement.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, says a school teacher, doesn’t inspire confidence: “He couldn’t even install his own man in Karnataka as chief minister.’

Shyam Sunder, a retired Air Force personnel who now sells text books, says amending the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, as the Congress promised in its manifesto, would be “dangerous”.

Given this sentiment, the chances of a repeat performance of 2014, give or take a seat or two depending on local factors, seems likely. In 2014, the BJP won seven out of 10 seats. The BJP’s performance came as a political shock since until then, it was never a major player in the state whose politics was dominated by the Congress and anti-Congress forces represented by the INLD. The BJP was a force only in a few urban pockets and tagged on to INLD’s Om Prakash Chautala’s coat-tails as a junior partner until 2004, when the BJP under L K Advani broke ranks.

Prior to 2014, the BJP had never won more than nine seats in the 90-member Assembly. But six months after its impressive showing in the parliamentary polls, the BJP won 47 seats out of 90 in the Haryana Assembly. That too, without projecting any leader.

Several BJP veterans and some impressive new entrants such as Chaudhary Birendra Singh aspired to be CM. But Modi’s surprise choice was Khattar, a political novice, backroom organiser and earlier, a full-time RSS pracharak. Khattar’s advantage was that in his younger days he once shared a house with Modi and worked under him as general secretary in charge of Haryana.

The fact that Khattar was a Punjabi refugee and not a Jat may have figured in the BJP’s political calculations. Haryana has been largely ruled by Jat CMs. The last time this trend was broken was nearly three decades ago when Bhajan Lal, a Bishnoi, consolidated the non-Jat votes in a Jat-dominated state.

In a state where rough talk and blunt banter is the norm, Khattar has been the butt of several personal jokes and earned nicknames such as khattara (jalopy). He is accused of not having a grip over the administration. His detractors complain that the 64-year-old is not just ineffective but is uninspiring and invisible.

Khattar, however, told The Indian Express: “Other CMs may have projected themselves as number one, but I have no such personal ambition. I would like my work to speak for itself.”

None in the state disputes Khattar’s honesty. His integrity is appreciated in a state where a former chief minister, Om Prakash Chautala, is presently in jail for allegedly taking bribes to recruit school teachers. Khattar’s most applauded move was to make recruitments for jobs in government service transparent — without any parchi (pull) or kharchi (bribe). Khattar takes pride in the fact that “I have freed Haryana of the middleman culture’’.

In this wealthy agricultural state with a sprawling urban suburbia bordering Delhi, one sees no sign of rural distress. At Hisar’s grain mandi, Chaudhary Ratan Lal, who is weighing his bags of wheat, says he has no time to even consider whom he will vote for till all the grain has been harvested. But he concedes he has nothing much to complain of on the agricultural front, except too much red tapism in the mandi’s rules and regulations.

In this election season at least, it looks as if the CM’s khattara will pip all other high-speed vehicles to the post.