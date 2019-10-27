Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM for second term, Dushyant Chautala his deputy

BJP’s Manohar Lal Khattar was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second consecutive term on Sunday while Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)’s Dushyant Chautala, whose party stitched a post-poll alliance with the BJP, also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister amidst sloganeering by his supporters.

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath to the two leaders at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Even though four official vehicles, meant for the Cabinet ministers, had reached Raj Bhavan, no MLA was sworn-in. At 5 pm, Khattar will chair his first cabinet meeting with his new council of ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Manohar Lal Khattar and Dushyant Chautala on being sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Haryana respectively.

“Congratulations to Manohar Lal Khattar Ji and Dushyant Chautala on taking oath as CM and Deputy CM of Haryana. Best wishes to them as they work to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Haryana,” Modi tweeted.

BJP working president JP Nadda, Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore, former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, Union ministers Krishan Pal Gurjar, RL Kataria, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal were present on the occasion.

Dushyant’s father Ajay Chautala, who is serving a 10-year sentence in Delhi’s Tihar jail and was granted 14 days’ furlough on Saturday, was also present at the ceremony along with wife and Badhra legislator Naina Chautala and son Digvijay Chautala.

“It is the result of our party workers because of which we have reached here. The alliance of BJP and JJP shall work fantastic and work for the entire five years”, Ajay Chautala said.

Speaking to reporters, Ajay Chautala said the BJP-JJP alliance would be beneficial for the state. “Dushyant had asked me if he should go with BJP or Congress. I told him, whatever the circumstances, we shall never go with the Congress. I gave him the signal to go with BJP. It is a matter of pride for us that he has got into an alliance with the BJP,” Ajay Chautala said.

On the occasion, without naming his estranged brother Abhay Chautala and other members of INLD, Ajay said, “I pray to God to give them good sense.”

After the conclusion of the ceremony, Hooda called the BJP-JJP pact an alliance of convenience. “I wish this alliance works but we shall see how they carry on because of the contradictions that they have. For JJP, all I cay say is ‘vote kisiko our support kisiko‘. What JJP has done is against the mandate of Haryana. It is just an alliance of convenience,” Hooda said.

Talking about Congress’ performance in the Vidhan Sabha polls, Hooda said, “Had the party high command implemented the change in state unit’s command earlier, the results would definitely have been different”. Naina Chautala, Dushyant’s mother and Badhra’s legislator said, “The alliance will function and people will see it”.

The BJP had on Friday sealed a deal with the JJP to form the next government in Haryana after the saffron party fell short of six seats from the majority mark. In the 90-member assembly, a minimum strength of 46 MLAs is required to form the government.