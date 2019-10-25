Haryana government formation Live Updates: BJP to stake claim to form govt, swearing-in likely today

Haryana Government Formation Live Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is stranded at 40 seats, six short of an absolute majority in Haryana, is ready to stake claim to form the government for the second consecutive term in the state. Also, BJP sources told The Indian Express that the oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held Friday evening.

“As soon as the BJP once again forms the government in Haryana, public work will speed up through an honest and accountable government in the state,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

The saffron party has sought the support of six party rebels and INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala’s estranged brother Ranjit Chautala, all of whom won as Independents — and Haryana Lokhit Party’s Gopal Kanda.

A resurgent Congress led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed 31 seats and the newly formed Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala won 10. While Congress has asked the non-BJP outfits to join hands, Abhay Chautala’s INLD has made it clear that it is going with the BJP.