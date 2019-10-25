Haryana government formation Live Updates: BJP to stake claim to form govt, swearing-in likely todayhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/haryana-government-formation-live-updates-hung-assembly-bjp-congress-jjp-khattar-oath-taking-ceremony-6087292/
Haryana government formation Live Updates: BJP to stake claim to form govt, swearing-in likely today
Haryana Election Results 2019, Haryana Government Formation Live News Updates: The BJP has won 40 seats, while the Congress and the JJP have bagged 31 and 10 respectively.
Haryana Government Formation Live Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is stranded at 40 seats, six short of an absolute majority in Haryana, is ready to stake claim to form the government for the second consecutive term in the state. Also, BJP sources told The Indian Express that the oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held Friday evening.
“As soon as the BJP once again forms the government in Haryana, public work will speed up through an honest and accountable government in the state,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.
The saffron party has sought the support of six party rebels and INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala’s estranged brother Ranjit Chautala, all of whom won as Independents — and Haryana Lokhit Party’s Gopal Kanda.
A resurgent Congress led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed 31 seats and the newly formed Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala won 10. While Congress has asked the non-BJP outfits to join hands, Abhay Chautala’s INLD has made it clear that it is going with the BJP.
Live Blog
Haryana Government Formation: The oath-taking ceremony is likely in Haryana today. Follow LIVE UPDATES
Haryana government formation LIVE updates: Independent MLAs joining Khattar are digging their own political grave, says DS Hooda
Coongress leader DS Hooda says, "Independent MLAs who are going to be a part of the Khattar government are digging their own political grave. They are selling the trust of people. People of Haryana will never forgive those who do so. People will thrash them with shoes."
JJP to hold press conference at 4pm today
The Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) will hold a press conference regarding the government formation in Haryana at 4pm today.
Welcome to our Haryana Government formation LIVE blog
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Bagging 40 out of the 90 assembly seats in Haryana, the BJP is ready to stake claim to form the government for the second consecutive term in the state. Also, BJP sources told The Indian Express that the oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held Friday evening. Follow to get all the latest updates here
Haryana Government Formation Live Updates:
In Haryana, as the results came in, it was seen that barring Khattar and Health Minister Anil Vij, all their five Cabinet colleagues, their party’s state unit chief and a minister of state, lost badly to either Congress or JJP candidates.
The Congress claimed more than double its tally of 15 in 2014, and the JJP opened its account by reaching double digits. The results came just five months after Haryana voted for the BJP in all the 10 Lok Sabha seats with huge margins.
It was initially expected that Dushyant Chautala, the son of Ajay Chautala and grandson of Om Prakash Chautala, would play the kingmaker in deciding the next government. But the BJP decided to go with the seven Independents and Gopal Kanda.
However, the inclusion of Kanda — he took a chartered flight with Ranjit Chautala to New Delhi Thursday evening to meet the BJP leadership — is bound to raise eyebrows.
Thursday’s result, however, was a severe indictment of the BJP’s poll strategy. Significantly, its “nationalism” pitch did not resonate at the ground level. While the BJP focussed on the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K and the Balakot air strikes, more than its governance, Congress and JJP highlighted core state-specific issues.
Haryana government formation LIVE updates: Independent MLAs joining Khattar are digging their own political grave, says DS Hooda
Coongress leader DS Hooda says, "Independent MLAs who are going to be a part of the Khattar government are digging their own political grave. They are selling the trust of people. People of Haryana will never forgive those who do so. People will thrash them with shoes."
JJP to hold press conference at 4pm today
The Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) will hold a press conference regarding the government formation in Haryana at 4pm today.
Welcome to our Haryana Government formation LIVE blog
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Bagging 40 out of the 90 assembly seats in Haryana, the BJP is ready to stake claim to form the government for the second consecutive term in the state. Also, BJP sources told The Indian Express that the oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held Friday evening. Follow to get all the latest updates here