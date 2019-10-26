Haryana government formation LIVE updates: BJP picks JJP as ally, likely to stake claim today

Haryana government formation LIVE updates: BJP picks JJP as ally, likely to stake claim todayhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/haryana-government-formation-live-updates-bjp-jjp-alliance-cm-swearing-in-khattar-dushyant-chautala-6088701/
Haryana Government Formation Live Updates: The BJP will hold a legislative party meeting at 11 am on Saturday to elect its leader, following which it is likely to stake claim to form the government in Haryana. The party, which won 40 seats in the 90-member Assembly, announced an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala last evening. Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to become Chief Minister again, with Chautala as his deputy.
Bringing to an end moves to explore the option of teaming with Independents, including Gopal Kanda of the Haryana Lokhit Party, the announcement to settle with the JJP was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Khattar, Chautala and BJP working president J P Nadda.
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP general secretary Arun Singh will attend the party meeting today as central observers. In the Assembly, the Congress has 31 seats, the JJP 10 and nine went to Others.
The reason the BJP picked the JJP, according to party sources, was to ensure stability in the government.
On Friday, the BJP leaders were in discussions with six independent MLAs who had declared support for the BJP. But their demands for ministerial berths weighed heavily on the minds of the party leaders. Party sources said the support offer from the Independents, mostly BJP rebels who contested against the official candidates after being denied tickets, had made the BJP’s position stronger in its negotiations with the JJP.
As Independents pledged to support the BJP in Haryana, eyebrows were raised with the presence of Gopal Kanda in New Delhi. It led to an uproar outside the party and unease within given that he is still on trial as the main accused in the death of a young air hostess who used to work for his now defunct MDLR Airlines. Former Union Minister and party veteran Uma Bharti, in a series of tweets, warned the leadership against associating with Kanda.
“Victory in an election cannot exonerate Gopal Kanda. There are many factors involved in a win in an election. I would appeal to the BJP that it should not forget its principles,” Bharti, who is currently in the Himalayas on the banks of the Ganga, said.
The BJP decision, which factors stability of the party-led government in Haryana, triggered speculation that the party might adopt the same pattern in Maharashtra where it is preparing to form a government with its pre-poll ally Shiv Sena. In Maharashtra too, the BJP lacks the numbers to form a government on its own.