Haryana government formation LIVE updates: BJP picks JJP as ally, likely to stake claim today

Haryana Government Formation Live Updates: The BJP will hold a legislative party meeting at 11 am on Saturday to elect its leader, following which it is likely to stake claim to form the government in Haryana. The party, which won 40 seats in the 90-member Assembly, announced an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala last evening. Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to become Chief Minister again, with Chautala as his deputy.

Bringing to an end moves to explore the option of teaming with Independents, including Gopal Kanda of the Haryana Lokhit Party, the announcement to settle with the JJP was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Khattar, Chautala and BJP working president J P Nadda.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP general secretary Arun Singh will attend the party meeting today as central observers. In the Assembly, the Congress has 31 seats, the JJP 10 and nine went to Others.

The reason the BJP picked the JJP, according to party sources, was to ensure stability in the government.