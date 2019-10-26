Haryana: After facing criticism, BJP rejects Gopal Kanda’s offer of support

The BJP’s Haryana unit on Saturday decided against taking the support of Gopal Kanda, the lone MLA from the Haryana Lokhit Party who was elected from the Sirsa seat. Kanda had pledged his “unconditional support” to the party a day before.

BJP leader Arun Singh confirmed that the party has rejected the support from Kanda. “No, no. We have not,” he said while responding to a query.

Newly-elected Haryana MLAs met in Chandigarh for the first time Saturday and elected Manohar Lal Khattar as its legislative party leader. Khattar will meet the Haryana Governor shortly to stake claim to form the government.

The BJP, which was left six MLAs short of forming the government of its own, announced an alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s JJP on Friday. The JJP won 10 seats in the state elections.

The BJP had initially approached Kanda, but later dropped the idea following outrage outside, and within, the party. Kanda is accused of abetting suicide of an air hostess.

Kanda won from the Sirsa Assembly constituency defeating independent candidate Gokul Setia, while his brother Govind was defeated by INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala’s estranged brother Ranjit Singh. On Thursday evening, as the results were declared, Gopal and Ranjit were picked up from Sirsa by BJP’s local MP Sunita Duggal and taken to New Delhi.

The Congress had called the BJP’s efforts as “hunger for power”. Congress’s women’s wing chief Sushmita Dev even wrote a letter to party chief Amit Shah reminding him that the BJP’s women’s wing had protested against Kanda. “The party which has given the slogan of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao…and that too from Haryana’s soil…the same party today is crowning those accused of exploiting women…,” she said.